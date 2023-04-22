Royal Commentator Impressed With Kate Middleton’s Acting During Appearance But Thought Meghan ‘Looked Uncomfortable’

Many royal watchers recall that just two days after Queen Elizabeth II’s died Prince William, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle did a walkabout at Windsor Castle. The staged appearance meant that the couples would have to act a bit and put on brave faces in front of fans. And while the Duchess of Sussex had a career as an actor, one royal expert believes the Princess of Wales did a much better job masking her feelings than her sister-in-law.

Claim that Kate said the walkabout was very hard for her

Royal biographer and historian Robert Jobson has written a book titled Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, which touches on some of things that went on behind the scenes that day including the impromptu walkabout.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson wrote per the Daily Mail.

Royal commentator and Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield said it was actually interesting if that’s how Kate truly felt because she didn’t show it.

Expert says Kate appeared ‘stoic’ while Meghan looked ‘uncomfortable’

Schofield remembered how each of the women looked the moment they arrived on the Long Walk at Windsor.

She told GB News: “Robert Jobson has a new book … where he talks about how incredibly uncomfortable Catherine, Princess of Wales was during that walkabout after the queen passed away where we saw Prince William, Prince Harry, Catherine, and Meghan Markle pull up together and greet people. Meghan Markle is supposed to be the actress right? And I felt like Catherine looked so incredibly stoic, strong, and brave throughout this process, not for one single second did I feel like she looked uncomfortable.

“However, I did think Meghan Markle looked very uncomfortable throughout the day. So this was very very interesting to hear as royal watchers because Catherine is typically very private, but Robert Jobson has got the scoop.”

The Sussexes made claims about the Waleses following the walkabout

There are a few different theories out there about why the princes and their wives did the walkabout that day. One is that King Charles told them to appear together so the brothers’ rift and speculation about their relationship wouldn’t become a distraction leading up to the queen’s funeral. Another is that the Waleses got word that the Sussexes were going to do a walkabout in order to gather more footage and sympathy for their Netflix show, so Will and Kate tagged along to spoil that.

Whatever the case, many hoped that after that moment a reconciliation would be in the cards. However, that has not been the case.

Things actually got worse a few months later when Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary and the duke’s memoir were released. In their docuseries, Meghan said Kate wasn’t a hugger and Harry claimed that William yelled hurtful things at him during the Sandringham Summit. Moreover, in Harry’s memoir, he alleged that his brother took things past words a few years back and pushed him to the ground during an altercation.