Kate Middleton and Prince William Anoint New Royal Couple to Join Them As ‘Fab Four’ Now That Meghan and Harry Are Out Forever

Once upon a time Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) were dubbed the “Fab Four.” But now that the Sussexes are non-working royals and their rift with the Waleses has deepened, William and Kate appear to have found another couple to join them as the “New Fab Four.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the ‘No Time To Die’ world premiere in London | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

These royals are being dubbed ‘New Fab Four’

It’s believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are joining forces with a certain couple who fans can’t seem to get enough of lately and that is Zara and Mike Tindall. According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband are the two new possible members of the “Fab Four.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said: “Mike and Zara are definitely firm favorites with the public. They come across as extremely natural and confident within marriage. They also aren’t afraid to joke around with each other and show public displays of affection, which comes across as completely relatable.

“I definitely believe Mike’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity has made the public realize that they are very much a normal couple in love. This came across as they joined the Royal family on Easter Sunday, as they smiled and joked outside the church. I think it’s clear that they’ve got a great dynamic. I would probably say that Mike and Zara are clearly enjoying life as part of the new Fab Four, alongside Kate and William.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Mike Tindall, and Zara Tindall attend Easter Sunday service | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

They’ve actually been close for years

The couples have actually been close for years and have a lot in common. Like William and Kate, the Tindalls have three children who are close in age to the Waleses’ kids. Their oldest daughter, Mia, was born a year before Prince George and their second daughter, Lena, was born just a few months after Prince Louis.

It also seems that Zara and Mike have made it clear whose side their on when it comes to the Meghan and Harry drama. Zara and the Duke of Sussex did speak briefly at their grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee as he and Meghan were leaving the church but Mike would not even look at the couple.

Following the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary in which Meghan claimed family members can’t wear the same colors as more senior royals, Zara joined what was called “the parade of color” and matched Kate and Charlotte in burgundy.

Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, and Prince William attend the first day of Royal Ascot together | Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Zara also has a great relationship with Prince William’s father

Another body language expert, Judi James, spoke to Express about how Zara also shows that she has a close relationship with William’s father King Charles.

“Zara is clearly very fond of her uncle and in terms of showing that affection in public she just goes for it, taking the lead in a way that makes her look rather protective of him,” James explained. “Charles is much more reserved in terms of his reciprocal signals but his wide grins and his close-quarters eye contact suggests he’s a very doting uncle to his sister’s consistently upbeat and fun-looking daughter.”