Body Language Expert Says This Royal Couple ‘Performs Kisses for the Cameras’

Members of the Britian’s royal family are some of the most photographed people in the world and on occasion, cameras catch them off guard. Most times though they are aware their picture is been taken and will smile brightly. Well, according to a body language expert, one royal couple not only smiles but also “kisses for the cameras.”

Can you guess who? Read on to find out.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, and Princess Beatrice attend Easter Sunday service | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Body language expert explains whose ‘PDA defines them as a couple’

Body language expert Judi James analyzed images from the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and discussed what she noticed about Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

“The Tindalls’ PDAs define them as a couple lost in love and physical attraction that is mutual,” James told Express. “They never notch down from these very authentic-looking rituals and underpinning all the affection is a sense of shared fun and humor.

“They use long, extended bouts of eye-to-eye contact at close range, which implies they are lost to the world when they stand and pose together. Their body language rituals are also synchronized, which suggests they know and understand each other well.”

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall kiss as they attend Day 3 ‘St. Patrick’s Thursday’ of the Cheltenham Festival | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says ‘of course their kisses are performed for the cameras’

James added that while the photos of Zara and Mike kissing at the festival were “performed for the cameras” they weren’t faking their affection.

She explained: “Their smiles to the camera suggest good humor and a delight at showing off their loving relationship. Of course, their kisses are performed for the cameras, but their choreography looks natural and unforced enough to imply this is how they normally behave, rather than a fake performance for the cameras.”

The expert previously told the publication that the couple’s body language sends clues that there is a real “sizzle between them.” According to James, “their constant displays of affection and sexual attraction in public” and “capacity for playful fun” show that.

James said that together they are a “very tight, mutually adoring double act.”

Another couple was criticized for doing the same thing the Tindalls did

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank leave the service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall | Linda Nylind – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition to smooching as cameras are flashing, Mike and Zara have also been photographed a number of times holding hands. Well, in September their hand-holding made headlines. That’s because another couple was criticized for the gesture but the Tindalls were not.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, members of the royal family gathered at Westminster Hall where the late monarch’s coffin had been taken. Social media lit up as many users criticized Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, for holding hands as they exited the venue calling the action”inappropriate.” Others though pointed out a double standard saying that the backlash against the Sussexes was completely unfair because Zara and Mike were doing the same thing as they left Westminster Hall and no one took issue with that.

