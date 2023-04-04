What Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Net Worth Since Leaving the Royal Family?

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, shocked royal watchers everywhere when they announced in 2020 that they were stepping down from their roles within the royal family. The two vowed then that they were going to work to become “financially independent” and they have. But just how much has their wealth grown since they decided to “carve out their own paths” away from Britain’s most famous family?

Here’s what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s net worth is today.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surrounded by memorabilia bearing their names and images | Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What was Meghan’s net worth before she married Prince Harry?

Before the couple tied the knot Meghan ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig and starred on the TV show Suits.

She reportedly earned $50,000 per episode for her portrayal of Rachel Zane in the legal drama. In addition to her Suits salary, the duchess also made an income through endorsements as well as sponsorships. In 2016, Meghan had a partnership with the Canadian retail clothing store Reitman in which she designed two collections and modeled the apparel.

At the time of her marriage to the prince, she reportedly had a net worth of $5 million.

Meghan Markle smoking as she attends the premiere of ‘Suits’ Season 5 at the Sheraton Los Angeles | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

What was Harry’s net worth as a working royal?

As for her husband, Prince Harry had a net worth of about $30 million before he and Meghan said “I do.”

A good portion of that is from the inheritance Princess Diana left him and his brother, Prince William, when she died. Harry earned an income during his time in the military. When he became captain, the prince’s yearly salary was just over $50,000. As a working royal over they years, he received an allowance from his father, now-King Charles, and any day-to day-household expenses were also covered.

Since moving stateside Meghan and Harry have signed a number of lucrative deals including a three-year podcasting deal with Spotify worth $18 million, a book deal with Penguin Random for $20 million, and a five-year deal with the streaming giant Netflix for upwards of $100 million.

These days the couple has an estimated combined net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Prince Harry listens to Youth Ambassadors Mental Health Champions during a visit to YMCA | Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

What the Sussexes’ tax filings reveal?

The Sussexes’ finances recently made headlines after their Archewell Foundation tax filings were obtained by the Daily Mail. The duke and duchess worked just 52 hours for the year, equivalent to 60 minutes per week, for Archewell.

The documents show that their foundation gave out $3 million in grants while raising $13 million from wealthy donors and $4,500 in public donations.

Archewell received $10 million from an individual donor and $ 3 million from another. That has led to speculation that the donations could have come from the Sussexes’ wealthy pals Oprah Winfrey or Tyler Perry.