The Duchess of Sussex is featured prominently in a new ad for the coffee company Clevr, of which she is an investor.

In a holiday gift for royal watchers, Meghan Markle made her return to acting in an ad for a coffee company. The surprise ad dropped late in the evening of De. 19 and features Meghan prominently throughout. However, fans were not impressed. They called the ad “cringey” and referred to Meghan leaving the royal family behind for a small commercial role, claiming “how the mighty have fallen.”

Meghan Markle is back in front of the cameras in Clevr’s new coffee ad

The ad depicts how the busy holiday season has taken hold of Clevr’s staff. The coffee company boasts brews that are sans caffeine, sugar, and dairy and adds brain-boosting, mood-lifting ingredients to teas and lattes.

Meghan Markle plays the role of an intern who can be seen stacking boxes and brewing coffee. She is also seen working in the company’s digital department.

“Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements,” a caption to the Instagram post reads. That was when the Duchess of Sussex made her first on-screen appearance.

Her role in the ad was meant to be tongue-in-cheek, but some fans didn’t feel that way. They took to Instagram to share their remarks, and some were quite sharp.

“So cringey. She thinks she’s funny & relatable, but shes’s a cable actor dork,” wrote one Instagram user of Meghan’s former role as Rachel Zane on USA’s Suits.

“Have you not heard of the Markle curse? How desperate and cringe too,” penned a second royal watcher.

“Guess this is her doing her one hour a week of work. From representing the late Queen to a packer. How the mighty have fallen,” exclaimed a third viewer. “MARKLED!!” wrote a fourth fan.

What is Meghan’s role in Clevr’s new ad?

Clevr co-founder Hannah Mendoza welcomes viewers to “Clevr HQ.” She continues, “I want to give a huge shout-out to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing.”

Mendoza adds the team has “been listening to Britney [Spears] on loop since 2019” when Meghan Markle was first seen on-camera. She and the other Clevr “employees” are introduced as “very smart, only slightly nerdy” team members as Meghan types on a computer.

Markle’s last two appearances in the ad have her handing off a coffee and attempting a failed fistbump with a fulfillment team member as she carried a box of coffee and her phone. Her appearance is a way to elevate the product further, using her appearance to influence customers into trying the product.

Is Meghan Markle an investor in Clevr?

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women | Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has reportedly been a fan of Clevr since its 2016 inception. According to its website, she has been a private investor in the company since 2020, which started as a “funky pop-up coffee bar” in Santa Barbara, California.

She is also seen on the product’s website. Her commentary reads, “One of my favorite ways to start and end each day.”

Vanity Fair shared details of Meghan’s initial interest in the company via a press release. “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business. I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company.”

The Clevr ad featuring Meghan Markle is available on the company’s Instagram page.