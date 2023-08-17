Kinsley Schofield claims that the Duchess of Sussex's next career pivot will help her reinvent herself.

Meghan Markle may pivot to another career path, says a royal commentator. Instead of acting, they believe Meghan may become an “influencer.” However, that could pose a problem as she has a “superiority complex.”

Meghan Markle is trying to be an influencer says a royal commentator | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle will reportedly reinvent herself once again

When Meghan Markle began her career in the entertainment industry, she focused solely on getting her big break as an actor. After a career as a suitcase girl on Deal or No Deal, star of Suits, and bit parts in films such as Horrible Bosses and Remember Me, Meghan scored her most significant role to date.

She became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, and they wed in 2018. Subsequently, Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex but walked away from royal life two years after entering the House of Windsor.

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes Meghan will reinvent herself again in the coming months. However, her next role might come with some conflict.

“I think she just wants to be an influencer with a superiority complex,” Schofield says. “The job requires minimal effort, and there’s less people she can disagree with.”

“She’s not going to be accused of being a bully if she’s the boss, and it’s just her taking pictures of plants in Montecito,” the commentator continued. “It’s proof she is going down the influencer route.”

Meghan Markle’s career pivot came after she was seen sporting a wellness patch

Paparazzi shots of Meghan Markle showed the Duchess of Sussex wearing a skin patch on her left wrist. NuCalm makes the wellness product Markle donned that reportedly helps with stress.

But reportedly, Schofield says the patch can have some unpleasant side effects, including “tingling and sweating.” She continued, “However, those things happen when wearing a wool trench coat on your coastal home in 80-degree weather.”

“That was most bizarre, not the [patch],” the commentator said of how Meghan was photographed by the paparazzi in mid-August. “The oversized trench coat in a beachside town threw me.”

‘Meghan is trying to be a trendsetter,’ the commentator claims

Meghan Markle wears a coat in 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

No matter whether she’s wearing a wool coat in the summertime or a wellness patch on her wrist, Kinsley Schofield claims Meghan Markle is trying to transform publicly into a trendsetter. Her public reemergence after months where she wasn’t photographed prior is a testament to that.

“She is trying to be a trendsetter,” Schofield states. “This goes along with the relaunch of her website, The Tig.”

She continued, “This goes along with the idea of being an influencer. She wants people to think she is predicting the future, and all eyes need to be on her because she will wear it or do it first.”

Since Meghan Markle signed with William Morris Endeavor Agency, the Duchess of Sussex has not been tied to any new projects. She and Prince Harry live in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.