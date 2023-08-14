Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up in the United States. But one expert says the kids could feel 'horribly trapped' by living in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the difficult decision to leave the royal family back in 2020, taking their son, Prince Archie, who was not yet a year old at the time, with them. Since then, the two have welcomed a daughter, Princess Lilibet, though they’ve never brought her to the United Kingdom, and she has yet to meet any of Prince Harry’s family.

Harry and Meghan have very much disconnected from Harry’s family since moving across the pond, but one author thinks there is a chance that it won’t be helpful for Archie and Lilibet to live so far from their royal roots — and that they could wind up feeling “trapped” and “bullied.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince Archie | Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could feel trapped living in the United States, expert says

Archie, who is now four years old, was far too young to remember meeting his royal family members. He spent about 10 months living in the United Kingdom with his parents before they whisked him away to California, where he has remained ever since. Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in 2021; she is now two years old and has yet to visit her royal relatives or meet any of her royal cousins. But one expert doesn’t think the move will be good for the kids in the long term.

Royal author Tom Quinn told Express that he’s worried Archie and Lilibet could feel “trapped” living in the United States. “I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, ‘Oh, you’re a prince and princess,’” Quinn said, suggesting that many Americans don’t like the concept of inherited privilege. “You’re horribly trapped.”

While some children might love the idea of befriending royalty, others could speak out against the royal kids, suggesting they were handed everything they have.

Prince Archie in 2019 | Reuters/Toby Melville/Pool

The royal expert likened Archie and Lilibet’s possible experience to King Charles’ childhood

It’s too early yet to say how Archie and Lilibet will fare in terms of making friends growing up; they’re only toddlers, and their classmates likely don’t understand their royal importance. However, Quinn pointed out that Charles, despite having grown up in the United Kingdom, didn’t have the easiest time being a royal when it came to school.

“When Charles went to Gordonstoun [boarding school], at first he thought he would be treated with respect because he was the heir to the throne,” Quinn said. “In fact, that meant he was bullied far more than the other boys.”

Nepotism has been a large conversation in the United States lately, with the term “nepo baby” being used to describe anyone whose parents helped make them famous. The one positive here is that Harry and Meghan are living in California, which is the land of nepo babies, so Archie and Lilibet might fit right in. Of course, it’s too soon to tell what the future holds for the little ones. Some rumors even suggest Harry and Meghan could return to the United Kingdom down the road.