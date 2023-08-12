Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a special way of showing affection in public. And Harry occasionally performed one move that showed he is a caring husband, says one body language expert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t spend too much time as working royals together, but they certainly made waves while they were living in the United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex only served as a working royal couple for less than two years, but during that time, they showed public displays of affection like the royal family had never seen.

Of course, to commoners, it was nothing over the top, but Harry and Meghan still held hands and affectionately touched one another in the public eye, which was a rarity for royals. But there is one romantic gesture Harry used to make toward Meghan that a body language expert described as leaving royal fans “breathless.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry always used to adjust Meghan Markle’s ponytail for her

If there is any one moment to define “couple goals” in the royal family, this is it. While plenty of royal couples have strong, steadfast relationships, Harry always had a way of pledging his love to Meghan in the sweetest ways. And one subtle gesture was when the duke would fix his wife’s ponytail in public if he felt it was amiss. Since she can’t see herself, Harry was always double checking that she looked just as she wanted to — which meant if her pony was all over the place, he would help her out with it.

Body language expert Judi James told Express that Harry and Meghan’s public displays of affection were “almost incessant” while they were in the royal family. “They have provided so many over the years they have been together [that] it’s impossible to keep count.”

One specific type moment she recalls is when Harry would adjust Meghan’s ponytail. “There is another form of romantic moment or gesture that can also leave the fans breathless … Harry has a trait of tidying or adjusting his wife’s hair when they are in public,” James said. “In Morocco in 2019, while Meghan was pregnant, he performed the most iconic version of this move, pulling her ponytail out where she had tucked it into a necklace she was trying on.” James said the move suggested Harry is a “compassionate” husband and that the gesture “placed him in a much more alert, attentive, empathetic, and even subservient place than most Windsor men before him.”

Prince Harry fixes Meghan’s ponytail in 2019 | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained a close couple despite constant rumors

Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in March 2020, and the two have been plagued with plenty of rumors this year surrounding their relationship and finances. The couple didn’t publicly address their fifth wedding anniversary, which some thought the be odd, and of course rumors began swirling. (But the two were just spotted out for Meghan’s birthday, so we’re pretty certain things are fine!)

Plus, Meghan and Spotify parted ways, leaving her Archetypes podcast without a home — and leaving her without the continuous payday she was likely expecting from the project. Some started questioning the couple’s finances, and that increased once more when there were rumors the two are looking to sell their Montecito home. However, nothing has been proven on any front, and Harry made plenty of money from his book deal (the two still have their Netflix deal, too), so we’re pretty sure they’re doing alright.