The former USA series has turned into a smash hit for Netflix whose viewers are binge-watching in record numbers.

Four years after the finale episode of Suits aired, the series has set a streaming record on Netflix. The legal series reached over three billion streams the week after its debut. Meghan Markle started as part of an ensemble cast on the JJ Abrams series for seven seasons, leaving in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle in a scene still from ‘Suits’ season 5 | Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

‘Suits’ debuted on Netflix in June 2023

The legal drama Suits made its Netflix debut on June 26. The series previously aired on the USA Network.

Suits also streams on Peacock, but that service only carries episodes through season 8, while Netflix features the complete series. Subsequently, Suits’ season one has remained in Netflix’s Top 10 streaming series’ for four weeks and counting.

Nielsen reported that the legal series, which helped catapult Meghan Markle to fame as Rachel Zane, set a new record for an acquired series, with over 3 billion streams from June 26 to July 2 on both Netflix and Peacock.

Manifest held the previous record. That series had 2.49 billion watch minutes from June 14-20, 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The nine-season series consisted of an ensemble cast featuring Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), and Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane).

Joining the series after Meghan’s season 7 departure were Amanda Schull (Katrine Bennett), Dulé Hill (Alex Williams), and Katherine Heigl (Samantha Wheeler). Suits carried on for two more seasons, concluding in 2019.

‘Suits’ EP responds to the excitement surrounding the series streaming debut

The cast of ‘Suits’ featuring Meghan Markle (center), Gina Torres, Rick Hoffmann, Gabriel Macht, and Patrick Adams | Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

TVLine interviewed Suits Executive Producer Gene Klein, who was shocked about the excitement surrounding the series now that it’s moved to streaming. He said, “I was surprised.”

Does he believe that there would be any interest in a series reboot? Klein weighs in on the idea.

“You know, I’ve mentioned to [Suits creator] Aaron Korsh that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” he shared. “But I’m not aware of any serious conversations.”

He continued, “It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

However, since Meghan Markle left royal life behind, would she return to the series if the opportunity presented itself? Klein stated of the Duchess of Sussex, “I would assume that’s not possible.”

Was Meghan Markle’s character central to ‘Suits?’

Suits follows the character of Mike Ross (Adams), who works at a law firm alongside some of the best lawyers in New York City. Meghan Markle’s character Rachel was one of these attorneys.

The couple’s on-again, off-again romance became central to the show’s storylines. The couple finally tied the knot in the final episodes of season seven, leaving the series behind.

The fan-favorite couple was reportedly one of the most beloved in the series’ history. However, shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017, it was revealed she would be leaving the show.

In the weeks before the announcement, Meghan and her Suits co-stars quietly filmed her final scenes. Subsequently, Prince Harry alleged in Spare the palace tried to micromanage the actor’s last weeks on set.

“The show writers were frustrated because the palace comms team often advised them to change lines of dialogue. What her character would do, how she would act,” Harry wrote.

Elements of this story were first reported by Fox Business and People Magazine.