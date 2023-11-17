The Duchess of Sussex shared her surprise and delight over the resurgence in popularity of the USA series which ran from 2011-2019.

Walking the red carpet solo at Variety’s Power of Women Event, Meghan Markle appeared shocked by the success of Suits on Netflix. The Duchess of Sussex teased “exciting things” for her and Prince Harry in the coming months.

Meghan Markle says ‘Suits’ streaming success is ‘wild’

Wearing a slim-fitting neutral one-shouldered colored gown, Meghan Markle was regal-looking as she walked the Variety red carpet solo. Prince Harry did not attend the Los Angeles event alongside his wife.

Speaking to Variety, Meghan was asked about the surprise resurgence in popularity of Suits on Netflix. The Duchess of Sussex was a cast member of the USA series for seven seasons, 2011-2019. She left the series when she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2018

“Isn’t that wild?” she asked when told that combined, over 45 billion minutes had been watched of the series. This total was from Peacock and Netflix combined.

Meghan admitted she had “no idea” what such a renewed interest in the series. However, she does believe it had something to do with the cast and crew.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time,” she stated.

“I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

The Duchess of Sussex teased ‘exciting things’ ahead for her and Prince Harry

To Variety, Meghan Markle also teased future projects alongside her husband of five years, Prince Harry. The couple is focusing on the “exciting things” to come in their future endeavors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a contract with Netflix in 2020 worth a reported $100M. Since that time, they have released the docuseries Harry & Meghan and the documentaries Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead.

“Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” Megan explained.

“And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate,” she continued.

Meghan teased, “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

Why was Meghan Markle invited to the Power of Women event?

Meghan Markle attended the Variety event without her husband, Prince Harry | Unique Nicole/WireImage

In 2022, Meghan Markle was set to be an honoree alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Malala, and Elizabeth Olsen. However, three weeks before the issue was set to be published, Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died.

Out of respect for the monarch, Meghan Markle did not attend the event. Her Variety cover story was subsequently postponed to a later date as well.

The Power of Women honorees for the class of 2023 include Billie Eilish, Fantasia Barrino, Carey Mulligan, and Lily Gladstone. A Power of Women Alumni Award was given to Emily Blunt for her work with the American Institute for Stuttering.

Meghan Markle lives in Montecito, CA, with her husband, Prince Harry. The couple share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.