Neverland Ranch is one of the most famous celebrity properties. Michael Jackson bought the ranch because of an experience he had while filming the video for "Say Say Say."

For better or worse, Neverland Ranch is one of the most famous celebrity properties ever. Michael Jackson bought the ranch because of an experience he had while filming the music video for his Paul McCartney duet “Say Say Say.” “Say Say Say” stands out from his other collaborations with Paul for another reason.

Michael Jackson’s ‘Say Say Say’ was 1 of his multiple collaborations with Paul McCartney

Jermaine Jackson is the second most famous member of The Jackson 5. In his 2014 book You Are Not Alone: Michael, Through a Brother’s Eyes, Jermaine said his brother always wanted to collaborate with Paul. Paul wrote a song called “Girlfriend” that appeared on the album Off the Wall. In the 1980s, Paul and Michael released two hit duets together: “The Girl Is Mine” from Thriller and “Say Say Say” from Paul’s album Pipes of Peace. Only the latter has a music video.

“Paul came to California to shoot the ‘Say, Say, Say’ video in which the storyline was about a pair of vaudeville con artists rolling through different towns with their horse and cart — Michael built in a cameo role for La Toya,” Jermaine wrote. “The location was a ranch at Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley, about two hours north of Los Angeles.”

Why the future Neverland Ranch appealed to Michael Jackson

Jermaine revealed what he and Michael thought of that ranch. “It was isolated and idyllic — a world away from Encino, L.A.’s smog and the fame that surrounded him,” Jermaine wrote. “If he longed for anything, it was for a sense of freedom and the ability to breathe.

“Ever since he’d spent time at my old ranch in Hidden Valley, he had dreamed of owning one,” Jermaine added. “I don’t know if Michael knew it then, but the ‘Say Say Say’ video brought the idea of ‘home’ to Sycamore Valley Ranch — the very place he would purchase five years later and name ‘Neverland.'”

How ‘Say Say Say’ compares to other Paul McCartney songs from the time

The Beatles are legendary. Wings had its share of highlights (“Jet,” “Band on the Run,” “Maybe I’m Amazed”) as well as embarrassments (“May Had a Little Lamb,” “Another Day,” “My Love”). Paul’s solo period generally isn’t well-regarded by fans or critics.

The former Beatle received lots of attention in the 1980s for working with Motown stars. He collaborated with Jackson several times and released a hit duet with Stevie Wonder called “Ebony and Ivory.” “Ebony and Ivory” is awful, as is “The Girl Is Mine.” “Say Say Say” is the only song of the bunch that is halfway decent.

Part of that is its genre. “Ebony and Ivory” and “The Girl Is Mine” are both easy-listening ballads — and easy-listening music is usually throwaway. On the other hand, “Say Say Say” is an example of post-disco — the genre that combined disco with aspects of electronica. Post-disco is a highly underrated genre that deserves to come back to the pop charts any day now.

“Say Say Say” is far from the best example of post-disco. Jackson created the apotheosis of that genre with “Billie Jean.” However, the worst post-disco song is probably better than most easy-listening songs.

It’s not his best song, but “Say Say Say” had a significant impact on Jackson’s life.