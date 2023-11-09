The Duke of Sussex has been silent about the contents of 'The Crown' season 6, says a royal insider.

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell believes Prince Harry‘s deafening silence regarding the final season of Netflix’s The Crown has everything to do with money. She believes that the streaming giant “bought” Harry’s silence on a season where his mother’s death is depicted. Here are all the details.

Season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown wraps up the saga of The House of Windsor. However, the series also tackles some of its darkest moments as it reaches its finale.

The final months of the life of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and her death will be featured. But these scenes could potentially trigger the Duke of Sussex, who has admitted that he has “fact-checked” the series.

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell believes that the deafening silence from the Sussex camp has much to do with Prince Harry’s contract with Netflix, worth $10M. Thus, she believes the streaming giant has “bought” Harry’s silence.

“I think that Netflix has pulled a very interesting move where Harry is concerned,” says Lady Colin Campbell to GBNews. Subsequently, “Netflix has bought Harry’s silence.”

‘Harry and Meghan’s operation with Netflix is chicken feed compared to the importance of The Crown’

Lady Colin Campbell, who often associated with Princess Diana and whose children played with Prince William and Prince Harry, shared her insider opinion. She believes that Netflix will emphasize The Crown’s importance over any association they have with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Campbell believes that while their association with Prince Harry has the potential to make money, their loyalty to one of their biggest series trumps that. She says, “Let’s wait and see what happens. Because The Crown has been a huge success for Netflix.”

“Harry and Meghan’s operation with Netflix is chicken feed compared to the importance they place upon The Crown. Let’s wait and see when this is all done and dusted, how long Harry and Meghan’s association with Netflix is going to last.”

How has Netflix ‘bought’ Prince Harry’s silence?

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in Netflix ‘The Crown’ season 6 | Netflix

Prince Harry’s silence regarding The Crown season 6 was bought, says Lady Colin Campbell, by “dangling a few million carrots underneath his nose.” She further explained that being in bed with the streaming giant leaves Harry in a quandary.

“It’s a really interesting dynamic,” she explains. “Nobody could pay me enough money to betray my parents. But I suppose Harry’s a different case.”

The Crown season 6 will wrap up its run by depicting several key moments from the House of Windsor. The official logline of the series reads as follows.

“A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences,” it explains. “Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.”

The season’s description continues, “As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the monarchy’s future with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.”

The Crown season 6, part one, episodes 1-4, debuts on November 16. Part two, featuring episodes 5-10, airs beginning December 14 on Netflix.