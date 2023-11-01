Season 6 of the hit Netflix series will tackle some tough subjects as it concludes, but gratuitous sex isn't one of them.

Season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown will follow a pattern of suggestions regarding sexy scenes between members of the British royal family. The series creator claims that while the idea of sex may be suggested, there are no sex scenes in the show.

Steamy scenes aren’t the focus of ‘The Crown’

Creator Peter Morgan maintains that while there have been many steamy scandals affecting the House of Windsor, Netflix viewers won’t see the royal family portrayed in such a manner. He believes handling sexy scenes with decorum benefits the series’ fans.

Morgan intentionally adopted a careful approach to nudity. But this was a calculated move on his part throughout all six seasons of The Crown.

Although the series has not shied away from sexual acts, including a memorable moment between Matt Smith’s Prince Philip and Claire Foy’s Elizabeth in season one, Morgan doesn’t believe they are necessary to drive his story forward.

Take, for example, in season 5 when then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles “Tampongate” was featured. Although the interaction between the lovers was central to their sex life, there were no gratuitous acts featured to sensationalize their story.

“My story was the story of privacy being shattered,” Morgan told Variety. However, “My story was not the story of exploitation.”

He continued, “You look at those two, you listen to what they’re saying, and you think, ‘Oh, my gosh. How sweet that people of that age.’”

“Somehow, it’s only the sexual declarations of people in their early 20s that we find palatable. When people in their 50s express sexual love for one another, we all think it should be hidden away.”

For the series’ final season, Morgan continues to maintain a sense of decorum when it comes to the royal family. However, that doesn’t mean some sensitive topics will not be discussed.

Did ‘The Crown’ showrunner ever intend to show the car crash that ended Princess Diana’s life in season 6?

Much ado has been made about Peter Morgan’s adaptation of the car crash that killed Princess Diana in August 1997. However, he reveals that he always had a firm belief in not tackling the actual event in the final season of The Crown.

He admits he dreaded writing Princess Diana into the series. He told Variety that he even considered avoiding her death entirely.

“Oh, God, we were never going to show the crash,” Morgan revealed. “Never.”

The Crown executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie discussed season 6 during an Edinburgh TV Festival session per Deadline. “The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actor; she was thoughtful and considerate.”

“She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all. I hope that’s evident,” she continued.

What topics will ‘The Crown’ season 6 explore?

Elizabeth Debicki, Rufus Kampa, Dominic West, Flynn Edwards in season 6 of ‘The Crown’ | Netflix

According to Variety, The Crown covers the period between 1997 and 2005. It will be split into two parts.

The first half of season 6 details the leadup to Princess Diana’s death and the aftermath. The second will shift the focus back to Queen Elizabeth and then Prince Charles, including his wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles and the stories of teenagers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria told Variety that The Crown fans will not be disappointed in the finale episodes. Bajaria called the episodes “amazing.”

“Peter did such an amazing job at weaving all of these stories together and really leaving us with such a powerful emotional ending,” Bajaria says. “It really does give you the feeling of honoring the queen’s entire reign.”

The Crown season 6 will be split into two parts. The first four episodes will air beginning Nov. 14. The remaining five drop precisely one month later.