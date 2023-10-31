The late Princess of Wales continues to remain a steadfast presence within the royal family 26 years after her death.

Princess Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell, has weighed in with his feelings regarding The Crown, season 6. He discussed scenes surrounding the death of his late employer and admits that this season of the Netflix series is “going to be very upsetting for a lot of people” and will cement the late Princess of Wales as “the ghost that will forever haunt the House of Windsor.”

Paul Burrell weighs in on season 6 of ‘The Crown’

Season 6 of The Crown will depict Princess Diana in her final months of life. However, it will also recreate the moments before the car crash that ultimately caused her death.

Diana will continue to appear in The Crown even after scenes dramatizing her death. Subsequently, she will reportedly be seen as a ghost, sharing key moments with then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.

“Diana is the ghost that will forever haunt the House of Windsor,” said Burrell in an interview with GBNews. “I think it is appropriate.”

“Old wounds, especially for Charles and Camilla. Thus, it’s a war that Camilla can never win,” he continued.

Paul Burrell hopes ‘The Crown’ season 6 will be ‘faithful to the truth’

The Crown season 6 closes out the Netflix series, which documents the years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign as sovereign of the United Kingdom. Central to season 5 was Diana’s unhappiness with her marriage and role in the royal family.

Paul Burrell, Diana’s former bodyguard, is hopeful that season 6 of The Crown will be a more direct representation of the Diana he knew. He shared his thoughts regarding the topic with GBNews.

“These years that we’re going to see in The Crown [season 6] are the years that I stood beside Diana, from 1987 to 1997. I saw everything happening,” Burrell stated.

“I saw the separation, the divorce, Martin Bashir, Hasnat Kahn, Dodi al Fayed. I’m hoping that The Crown producer is going to be faithful to the truth,” he continued.

“My princess was misrepresented and misinterpreted in her lifetime,” Burrell claims. “I don’t want to see that again through a fictional TV series.”

Paul Burrell is looking for ‘the truth’ from ‘The Crown’ season 6

“I want the truth to be shown. I don’t want it to be whitewashed,” continued Burrell of the latest offering from the Netflix series.

However, for as much as he is critical of The Crown, Burrell also shares praise for its actors. He cited Elizabeth Debicki’s portrayal of Diana as brilliant.

“Her voice haunts me,” he exclaimed. “It’s so close to the truth.”

Burrell said that he sometimes believes Debicki’s portrayal of the late Princess of Wales “is Diana.” He believes that this season is “going to be upsetting for a lot of people, including me because it changed our lives forever.”

“I can’t think how Prince William and Prince Harry will cope with this,” he explains. “Seeing someone portray their mother so perfectly.”

“This is a dramatization. It is not exactly the truth, and we all have to remember that,” Burrell concluded.

The Crown season 6 will be split into two parts. The first four episodes will air beginning November 14. The remaining five drop exactly one month later.