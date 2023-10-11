The Netflix hit will drop the curtain on its final season beginning in November 2023.

Season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown is set to drop in mid-November, with reports claiming Princess Diana will appear as a ghost to then-Prince Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth. This season, the series says goodbye to the late Princess of Wales, but sources claim Diana’s spirit stays around to help her ex-husband and the queen transition into life without her.

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ says goodbye to Princess Diana in season 6

The Crown will wrap up six seasons of royal family storylines by saying goodbye to Princess Diana. Her death will not be shown, but the events leading up to the car crash that took her life will be depicted.

However, The Daily Mail reports that Diana’s presence will continue to loom over the royal family in imagined scenes where she appears to both then-Prince Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The outlet reports that while Diana’s spirit does not remain integral to the storyline, her guidance helps her ex-husband and mother-in-law.

Reportedly, a Netflix source told The Daily Mail that Diana first appears in a scene with Charles shortly after being pronounced dead at a Paris hospital. Diana’s alleged dialogue seems to intend to give her husband closure.

She reportedly tells Charles, “Thank you for how you were in the hospital. So raw, broken – and handsome. I’ll take that with me. You know I loved you so much. So deeply, so painfully, too. That’s over now. It will be easier for everyone with me gone.”

Diana reportedly appeared to Queen Elizabeth in an imagined speech before the monarch returned to London from Balmoral to grieve with the British public. The Daily Mail claims Diana tells the queen, “I know it must be terrifying. As long as anyone can remember, you’ve taught us what it means to be British. Maybe it’s time to show you’re ready to learn, too.”

‘The Crown’ season 6 will be two parts

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William in season 6 of ‘The Crown’ | Netflix

Season 6 of The Crown has been broken up into two parts. The first four installments will focus on the royal family’s changing dynamic leading up to the death of Princess Diana in 1997 at the age of 36 and will follow the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

Four weeks later, Part 2 will drop, and the series will end with its last six episodes, spanning 2005. The Crown imagines Prince William settling at Eton after his mother’s death. Queen Elizabeth also faces the marriage of her son Charles to Camilla Parker Bowles and the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana, Dominic West is King Charles, and Jonathan Pryce portrays Prince Philip. Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret, and Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth.

Also, Salim Daw and Khalid Abdalla are back as Mohamed Al Fayed and Dodi Fayed, and Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards make their debuts as a young Prince William and Prince Harry.

The season 6 teaser for ‘The Crown’ shows a conflicted Queen Elizabeth

The newest trailer for season 6 of The Crown features the many women who portrayed Queen Elizabeth throughout the Netflix series. Each plays a specific role in telling the monarch’s story and the conflicts she experienced throughout her reign.

A camera pans a sitting room as a clock ticks. The voices of Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton are heard as the video progresses. All three actors portrayed the monarch throughout different stages of her life.

“The crown is a symbol of permeance. It’s something you are, not what you do,” Foy says. She was the first actor to play Queen Elizabeth in seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown.

“Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty,” Colman continues. She played the sovereign in seasons 3 and 4.

The clip then cuts to Staunton, ready to meet her subjects on a palace balcony. The actor, who played the monarch in seasons 5 and 6, says, “But what about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside?”

Season 6 of The Crown, part one, airs beginning November 16. Part Two begins December 14.