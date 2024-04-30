Jenelle Evans is rumored to be returning to MTV to join the cast of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.' Are the rumors true?

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 brought Jenelle Evans into the spotlight, and she’s still getting attention in 2024 due to her impending divorce from David Eason. Jenelle was once a star on MTV, but she was fired from the network in 2019. New rumors suggest she may return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Here’s what’s going on.

Jenelle Evans is rumored to return to ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Could Jenelle Evans make a comeback on MTV? According to Teenmomfanz on Instagram, Jenelle has officially been added to the Teen Mom: Next Chapter cast list as of April 29, 2024. The photo included in the post shows additional cast members from the first season, such as Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Maci Bookout, Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Jade Cline, and Mackenzie McKee.

“#JenelleEvans has been added to the #TeenMomTheNextChapter cast when you search the show on Google,” the caption of the post reads. “This is a recent change, as Jenelle was not on the list a few days ago! This has stirred up the #TeenMom rumor mill, with fans speculating Jenelle is making a return!”

MTV fired Jenelle in 2019 following an incident involving her family dog. David Eason, her soon-to-be ex-husband, shot and killed the dog. David and Jenelle claimed that the Teen Mom crew grew fearful of working with them.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV stated at the time, according to The Sun. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle had a cameo in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in 2022 but has yet to return to MTV full-time. So, is it true that she could potentially return in the near future? Unfortunately for fans hoping to see her, this rumor remains a rumor. It seems unlikely that Jenelle would rejoin MTV amid her court battles with David. Fans in the post’s comments also don’t believe it’s true.

“If she was coming back, it would be an official announcement, not a Google search,” a fan commented. “She was on the show already when she went to Bri’s party. That is why she’s listed there for 2022.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

She discussed potentially returning to MTV on her Instagram Stories

MTV hasn’t confirmed or denied whether Jenelle Evans will join the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast. However, screenshots posted to Reddit show Jenelle talking to her followers about the possibility. In April 2024, she posted a question-and-answer series to her Instagram Stories, allowing fans to ask her questions.

“If MTV invited you back to Teen Mom, would you say yes?” a fan asked Jenelle.

“I have no idea,” she answered with a shrug emoji.

In the past, Jenelle said she still had “love” for MTV after the firing. “I was a little bit shocked, but I saw it coming,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s shocking still, but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

In the same series of questions, Jenelle debunked a theory that she was getting back together with David Eason. “Saw a report you and David are back together?”

“Helllllll noooooo,” she responded.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.