Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has caused a stir with her husband, David Eason, through the years. Fans intensely dislike Jenelle and David, especially after David allegedly physically assaulted Jenelle’s son, Jace, resulting in Jace’s removal from the family’s home. Now, Jenelle and David are getting divorced — and Jace is reportedly “elated” by the news.

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and David Eason are officially on the path to divorce. Jenelle filed for legal separation in February 2024 but can’t file for divorce until a year has passed due to North Carolina state law.

In Jenelle’s court complaint for separation from David, she brought up marital issues, including the murder of her dog in 2019, his drinking habits, his refusal to work, and his strangulation of her son, Jace. She also brought up David’s text conversations with his ex-wife, calling them “criminal conversations,” according to The Sun.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning, and at times disturbing, behavior toward the plaintiff,” Jenelle’s filing stated. ” … During the marriage of the parties, defendant’s excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered plaintiff’s life intolerable. Defendant would regularly drink and drive and spend excess money on alcohol — money which he does not earn and which could otherwise go toward the financial well-being of the minor children.”

A source close to Jenelle told The Sun that she spent a week in early March 2024 packing up David’s belongings. “It looks like Jenelle is really leaving David this time,” the source stated. “Last week, she spent a bunch of time he spent packing up his belongings, and she’s now trying to figure out how to get him his stuff without having to interact with him.”

As for Jenelle’s son, Jace, 14, he’s reportedly “elated” about his mother’s decision. “Jace is absolutely elated David seems to be going for real this time,” the source added. “It’s a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months.”

David Eason faces child abuse charges due to what allegedly happened between him and Jace

In September 2023, David Eason allegedly attacked Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, outside of a neighbor’s home. Court documents revealed David “willingly harmed” Jace and caused marks on his arms and neck. Child Protective Services took custody of Jace after the incident.

“The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” court documents from The Sun stated. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

Jenelle regained custody of Jace in 2024. As for David, he claimed that the abuse never happened.

“You can pray for my downfall all you want, but you’re only hurting yourself,” he wrote on Facebook, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I will always stand strong because I’ve always done what’s right, no matter what you heard. So, not only do your words not hurt me, but they give me even more encouragement to be the best man I can be for my family!”

He said he and the ‘Teen Mom’ star are divorcing because she cheated on him

According to David Eason, he and Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans are getting a divorce because Jenelle Evans cheated on him.

“Why did we split? Because Jenelle cheated on me,” he said on TikTok, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

He added that he felt happy that Jenelle filed for separation. “Let me tell you, I am so happy to have my old friends back that she pushed out of my life,” he said. “It’s unreal, dude. Nobody wanted to come around me because of her.”

“She has a problem with every single person — every friend of mine, every family member of mine,” David continued. “She’s pushed them all out of my life. And it ain’t me! I came into this relationship with a big family and a big group of friends. And then, eventually, none of my friends want to come around.”

