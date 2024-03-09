Jenelle Evans and David Eason are parting ways, but Evans wants Eason to have a psychological evaluation before he can be around their shared child.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans ended speculation about her relationship with David Eason when she filed for legal separation. The couple’s tumultuous relationship has been headline news for years, but Evans might finally be ready to move on. She also apparently has some serious questions about her husband’s ability to safely and effectively parent their child. In her filing, Evans has asked for the court to order David Eason to have a mental health evaluation.

Jenelle Evans is seeking full custody of Ensley Eason and asking for David Eason to complete a psychological evaluation

While Jenelle is seeking sole custody of the seven-year-old she shares with David Eason, she also would like him to prove his fitness as a parent. The mother of three has asked the court to require David Eason to submit to a psychological evaluation. While paperwork has been submitted, a court date has yet to be set.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

According to court documents obtained by the U.S. Sun, Evans is asking a judge to force Eason to complete The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory, a lengthy psychological test. According to Psych Central, the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) is commonly used in custody disputes to assess a person’s ability to handle and process stress. Employers also use it to test potential candidates interested in entering high-stress fields.

Where are all of Jenelle Evans’ children now?

Jenelle Evans listed the date of her separation in official court documents as Feb. 16, around the time she announced that CPS had closed a case against her. While it initially looked like Jace Evans, who was at the center of the case, would not reside back at her North Carolina home, that has since changed.

Jenelle Evans and her son, Kaiser Griffith | Alo Ceballos/GC Images

The teen is back living with his mother and younger siblings, but that couldn’t happen until David Eason had vacated the property. Jace still has an order of protection against David Eason. Eason’s criminal case regarding an incident in which he allegedly assaulted Jace is pending.

Ensley Eason and Kaiser Griffith have remained at home since the CPS case was opened. The duo are still living with Evans. Kaiser Griffith’s father, Nathan Griffith, has had a host of legal and medical troubles in recent years. Ensley Eason is the only child Evans shares with Eason. Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa Eason, was also living at the North Carolina home until recently. She was allegedly asked to vacate the property after her father left. It is unclear where she is currently residing.