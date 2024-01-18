CPS has officially ended its most recent investigation into Jenelle Evans. According to several sources, CPS has concluded that Evans’ two younger children, Kaiser Griffith, and Ensley Eason, can remain at home with their mother and David Eason. While the decision stymied Teen Mom 2 fans, Nathan Griffith, the father of Evans’ young son, is surprisingly OK with the decision.

Nathan Griffith is fine with the CPS decision

Over the years, CPS has investigated Jenelle Evans multiple times, but every investigation seems to end with most, if not all, of her children returned to her care. Nathan Griffith has spoken out against Evans and her parenting in the past. This time, he is staying neutral.

Nathan Griffith | MTV/YouTube

TeenMomFanz, an Instagram account dedicated to the show, caught up with Griffith, and he offered some interesting comments about Evans’ recent CPS investigation. He told the outlet that he just wants what is best for his child. He was completely neutral when asked how he felt about the agency’s findings. Griffith said that he assumed the agency closed the case based on facts, and that’s all that mattered.

Nathan Griffith says he’s not in the position to seek custody

Nathan Griffith briefly had custody of his son, Kaiser Griffith, in 2019, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be looking to take Evans to court over the boy now. Griffith told TeenMomFanz that he isn’t able to fight for custody of his son. It is unclear if he was referencing the cancer diagnosis he revealed via social media or if he isn’t in a position to fight for custody due to his legal issues.

According to the U.S. Sun, Griffith took to Instagram to reveal he was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma in August 2022. Griffith deleted the post and has not commented on the diagnosis since then.

In 2023, Griffith faced a series of legal issues. In July 2023, he was arrested in Las Vegas for battery against a family member. According to TMZ, he was booked on battery by strangulation after an altercation with his sister, who he was staying with at the time. It is unclear where that court case stands.

Why was CPS investigating Jenelle Evans?

Jenelle Evans’ most recent CPS investigation stems from an incident involving her eldest son, Jace Evans. In the summer of 2023, Jace was reported missing multiple times from his mother’s home. When police caught up with him during one of his runaway attempts, Jace, 14, revealed that his stepfather, David Eason, had assaulted him.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Eason was initially booked on a misdemeanor child abuse charge. He has since been hit with a felony strangulation charge. Jace was removed from his mother’s home and placed with his grandmother. He was later placed in foster care following an additional runaway attempt while in the custody of Barbara Evans. Eason’s criminal case is ongoing.