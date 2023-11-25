Jenelle Evans' eldest child, Jace Evans, has attempted to run away four times in the last four months. His living arrangements are up in the air.

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans, had custody of her oldest son, Jace Evans, for less than six months when police became involved in domestic issues at her home. Jace ran away from the home he shared with his mother, Jenelle, stepfather, David Eason, and his siblings multiple times before he was ultimately removed from their care amid child abuse allegations. Recently, the teen was placed back with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, but a runaway attempt from that home has led to further involvement by Child Protective Services. According to sources, Jace Evans’ most recent runaway attempt was over a cell phone. It’s not the first time a phone has caused issues.

Jace Evans ran away from his mother’s house multiple times before being placed in the care of his grandmother

Reports that Jace Evans had runaway first surfaced in August 2023, just five months after Barbara Evans handed over custody of the teen to his mother. The 14-year-old was only out on his own for a few hours when police intercepted him and returned him to his mother.

Following his first runaway attempt, Jenelle took to social media to insist that everything at her home was perfectly fine. She emphasized that Jace was found safely. Jenelle went on to explain that he refused to return to his North Carolina home after she attempted to discipline him for poor behavior at school by taking away his cell phone.

A second and third runaway attempt were reported while he was in Jenelle and David’s custody. When police caught up with the teen the third time he was reported missing, things had escalated. Jace reported that his stepfather had physically assaulted him. David Eason was later charged with child abuse. Jace was removed from Jenelle and David’s home and placed back in the care of his grandmother in October. That wasn’t the end of the story, though.

Jace Evans’ most recent runaway attempt was over a cell phone, according to sources

A cellphone is reportedly at the center of Jace Evans’ most recent runaway attempt. According to TMZ, who spoke with a source close to the situation, Jace left his grandmother’s house this month after she took away his phone. According to the insider, Jace was caught vaping on school property.

The insider claims Barbara opted to take the phone away as punishment. Jace slipped out of the house after Barbara confronted him. He was missing for about two days before police caught up with the teen. It is unclear where he went and who he was with while on the run.

Where is the teen now?

Jace Evans’ future is unclear right now. The teen was placed with his grandmother in October. It looked like that would be permanent, and everyone hoped that being in a familiar environment would help his behavior. It isn’t working.

Jenelle Evans | John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity

While police can not comment on where the teen is right now, an insider claims that Jace Evans has been hospitalized following his most recent runaway attempt and will likely be placed into foster care. Jenelle reportedly has had no contact with Jace. She has spent the last few weeks posting about her marriage, though.

Jenelle Evans has retained custody of her two younger children, Kaiser Griffith and Ensley Eason. David Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship also resides with the family.