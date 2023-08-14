Jenelle Evans and David Eason are stirring up trouble in public, again. The former 'Teen Mom 2' star took to Facebook to list all the reasons she dislikes her husband.

In March 2023, Jenelle Evans insisted she had gotten her happy ending. After years of custody battles, Evans walked away with custody of her eldest son, Jace Evans, whose birth was featured on 16 and Pregnant. Not everything in the former Teen Mom 2 star’s life is going as well, though. The former reality TV star has taken to Facebook recently to call out her husband, David Eason, and she’s accusing him of bullying and abuse.

Jenelle Evans claims David Eason has spent years taking advantage of her

Jenelle Evans took to Facebook on Aug. 11 to discuss her feelings. While the mother of three didn’t initially name names, she noted that she surrounded herself with negative energy. David Eason slid into the comment section to start drama with his wife, effectively making it known that he was who Evans was talking about. The pair bickered back and forth in the comments until things petered out. Eason’s comments have since been deleted.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans | JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Evans and Eason’s drama was far from finished, though. The former TV personality returned to Facebook, her preferred social media platform, to call out Eason by name. In a post on Aug. 12, she accused Eason of being the cause of her depression before listing off all of the ways he has wronged her over the years. She claims he stole from her and bullies her into buying him things.

Eason, once again, slid into the comment section while followers begged the duo to keep their issues private for the sake of their kids. She followed things up on Aug. 13 by posting a meme suggesting her past love interests were gold diggers.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have never had a smooth relationship

Jenelle Evans’ most recent public drama might be juicy, but it’s unsurprising. Evans and her husband have had one of the most, if not the most, turbulent relationship in Teen Mom history. The duo have split up multiple times and accused each other of cheating and abuse. A myriad of 911 calls have been made from their property over the years, too.

Their most turbulent moments came in 2019, though. Evans and Eason had their children taken away in 2019 after Eason shot and killed the family dog. The children were eventually returned to the couple’s care but weren’t drama-free for long. Evans moved away from Eason the same year. In October 2019, she fled North Carolina, filed a restraining order, and moved to Tennessee with two of her three children. Her eldest child remained in the care of her mother, Barbara Evans.

By early 2020, Evans and Eason were back together. Since then, they’ve popped up occasionally with Facebook feuds and social media unfollowing. Their most recent round of fighting seems especially intense, though. Could they be heading for divorce, or are they just trying to drum up public interest in their relationship? Only time will tell.