A body language expert says there's another royal women, besides Camilla, who has a "fun" relationship with King Charles and puts him in a "vey high state of joy."

After taking a break from his royal duties while he underwent treatment for cancer, King Charles returned to his public duties. The monarch’s first engagement was to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on April 30 with his wife, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles).

The king’s next appearance was at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where he received a warm welcome from one of his closest family members. Now, a body language expert is breaking down the king’s relationship with that royal and how she brings out a wonderful side of the monarch.

Expert says King Charles has always had a ‘playful relationship’ with this royal

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton analyzed King Charles’ demeanor at the Horse Show and said he was elated to see Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, as he’s always had such a “fun” relationship with his niece.

King Charles III and Zara Tindall attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said: “When we see King Charles and Zara together, I get a sense that they have a trusted but playful relationship. They’re able to let go and have fun while in each other’s company.

“You can tell the king is very happy to be catching up with Zara and she brings out a great side of him. He’s relaxed, confident, and in a very high state of joy. His smiles are genuine and full of excitement. Their relationship is very strong as they demonstrate a lot of reciprocal liking.”

Their hugs are full of compassion

Stanton also noticed that when the king and Zara first greeted each other at the Horse Show their hugs were “full of love and compassion” as they both appeared “very happy” to see one another.

King Charles III and Zara Tindall greet each other at the Royal Windsor Horse Show | Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Stanton explained: “When [King] Charles and Zara share a hug, it’s clear it’s reciprocated from both sides. They’re very close together, and Zara is displaying a beaming smile. This tells us they’re both very happy to spend time together. The hug is full of love and compassion. Their gestures are mirrored, which means they’re on the same page emotionally and are happy to be there.

“This encounter between them tells me Zara and Charles get on very well together. It’s an effortless connection and they’re on the same wavelength. They’re in sync with each other’s emotions and bounce off of each other very naturally. This is shown through the pair of them mirroring each other’s gestures and body language as well as facial expressions after the hug.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.