Travis Kelce spent over $20,000 on gifts for Taylor Swift after the release of her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Here's what he bought her.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are doing better than ever, and they celebrated each other’s huge wins in 2024. While Kelce’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl LVIII, Swift released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which instantly topped the chart. Here’s what Kelse awarded Swift to celebrate the release.

Travis Kelce sent Taylor Swift $27,000 in gifts following ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ release

Travis Kelce isn’t shy about showering Taylor Swift with gifts. After the release of The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, Kelce wanted to show Swift how much he supported her new work. He gave her $27,000 worth of gifts.

So, what did Kelce give his girlfriend? A source told The Sun that Swift received an 18k rose gold bangle bracelet worth $5,600 and hoop earrings from jeweler De Beers worth $4,800. He also bought Swift a black calfskin Chanel dress worth $9,100.

Jewels aside, Kelce arranged for Swift to receive 11 flower bouquets, as The Tortured Poets Department is her 11th album. The bouquets of orchids, hydrangeas, and white roses were worth $7,500. “The idea to have 11 deliveries of flowers throughout the day is a very nice and thoughtful idea,” the source shared. “She will have tons of flowers for the next few days in her house. That is going to be a sea of flowers for her. She loves them so much.”

The source noted that Kelce knows “exactly” what Swift loves, and he adores buying her new items that he knows she’ll appreciate. “He loves to give her gifts, and she is a lover of good things, of good clothing and nice jewelry,” the insider noted. “Travis knows exactly what she loves, and they love to give gifts to each other for very particular occasions, but also, just like that, to make each other smile!”

Travis Kelce said ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ would ‘shake up the world’

Travis Kelce is an outspoken supporter of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Before the album was released, he said fans could expect great things.

“I have heard some of it. It is unbelievable,” Kelce said during a Super Bowl press evening, according to Variety. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

As for Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn, he doesn’t appear to have much of an opinion on the new album. “He’s dating and happy,” a source told People after Swift’s release. “He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.”

The source added that Alwyn “doesn’t talk poorly” of Swift. “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out,” they added.

The tight end previously spent $16,000 on Taylor Swift’s Valentine’s Day gift

Travis Kelce is no stranger to getting Taylor Swift lavish gifts. Before The Tortured Poets Department was released, he went all-out for Valentine’s Day in 2024.

According to The Sun, Kelce purchased a $3,100 luxury designer rose sculpture with red petals and a gold stem. He also bought her a Hermes scarf and spent $2,100 on an arrangement of 250 Eternity roses that were “set in a monumental round Parisian-inspired Hat Box.” An insider noted that after the initial 250 Eternity roses were delivered to Swift, Kelce sent another 250 Eternity roses in hot pink.

“Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers,” a source told The Sun. “Taylor can have the little rose sculpture with her all the time.”

