Taylor Swift made a few very public declaration of her love for new boyfriend Travis Kelce over their weekend in South America.

Taylor Swift is making waves with her latest romantic revelation, hinting that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is more than just a fleeting fancy. With her signature blend of songwriting genius and public appearances, Swift is painting a picture of a romance that’s more than just a headline.

From altering song lyrics to intimate moments caught on camera, Swift’s actions are speaking louder than words. She’s weaving a narrative that suggests Kelce isn’t just a part of her story; he might just be the grand finale.

Taylor Swift changes lyrics to a song in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs star

Swift’s romance with Kelce is capturing public attention and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Kelce recently journeyed to Argentina to witness Swift kick off her international segment of The Eras Tour. During her Buenos Aires show, he was seen in a VIP area with Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, enjoying the concert’s second night.

In a memorable moment captured on video, Swift playfully altered her song “Karma,” making a nod to their relationship. She sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” drawing a laugh from nearly 70,000 fans.

This lyric change, witnessed by Swift’s father and Kelce, came as a surprise, evident when Swift’s dad playfully nudged Kelce. This unexpected twist in the performance added a personal touch to the song and showcased how their romance is still heating up.

The ‘Karma’ singer openly reveals that Travis Kelce is her ‘Endgame’

At the concert, Swift performed “Endgame,” a track from her Reputation album, known for its sports-inspired lyrics. Post-show, she made her way to Kelce, sharing a kiss in an area where fans, with a backstage view, could see.

This public display of affection (PDA) sent the crowd into a frenzy, especially as they watched Swift leave the stage.

Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti weighed in, speaking to Fox News. She believes Swift’s decision to go public with Kelce is deliberate and reflects her comfort in showcasing their relationship.

“I do think that this was a strategic move,” Conti explained. “And I also think that Taylor feels comfortable enough to present this relationship because I think she sees this as ‘endgame.’ I think she thinks Travis is the one, and that’s why she’s being so public and open about it.”

Conti also suggested that Swift and Kelce, as prominent figures, likely discussed how to handle their relationship in the public eye.

She imagines they had a straightforward talk, almost like a business meeting, to decide what aspects of their relationship they’re comfortable sharing with the world.

Inside sources call Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce ‘very special’

Before getting back to her Eras Tour, Swift had some quality time with Kelce. Now that she’s back on tour, the sparks are clearly still there with this new pair.

A source shared with People that Swift was thrilled to start her international tour after a relaxing break. During this time, the 1989 artist enjoyed catching up with friends and hanging out with Travis.

“Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She’s had a great break,” the insider dished. “It all feels very special.

The source described Kelce as a true gentleman, someone deeply committed to his career, close to his family, and with a vibrant approach to life.

Swift and Kelce’s growing relationship has been the talk of the town since Swift first showed up at a Chiefs game in late September.

Since then, she’s been to three more of Kelce’s games, popped up unexpectedly on Saturday Night Live with him, and they’ve been seen on multiple dates.