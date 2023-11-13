Travis Kelce is not like 'every other guy' Taylor Swift has dated, according to Hilarie Burton, who shared her theory on what's next for the couple.

Actor Hilarie Burton just dropped her own — very big — prediction about the future of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. The One Tree Hill alum sees the couple, who have taken social media by storm since appearing together publicly in September 2023, getting serious. As in a marriage proposal.

Burton sees Kelce and Swift being engaged by May 2024

Traylor, or Swift and Kelce, are headed for marriage soon, according to Burton. In posts on X, formerly Twitter, the Drama Queens podcast co-host shared her thoughts on the trajectory of the pair’s romance.

It starts, the actor said, with the forthcoming holiday season. “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas,” Burton wrote on X alongside a video of the Kansas City Chiefs player at Swift’s Argentina Eras tour stop. “And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May.”

Responding to a comment Swift’s “never done that for any other guy,” Burton elaborated on her prediction.

“Every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work,” the 41-year-old explained on X before referring to Kelce’s behavior at the concert. “This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?!”

At the concert, which Kelce watched alongside the Grammy winner’s father, Scott Swift, the “Karma” singer tweaked the lyrics to the track in a nod to her new beau. Rather than “The guy on the screen,” a reference to her ex, actor Joe Alwyn, Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Hilarie Burton says Travis and Taylor going ‘to work’ with each other is a good sign

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift | Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Burton continued, comparing 33-year-old Kelce to her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “Get a man who lights up when you win. ?,” she wrote, praising partners who “invite you to work with them.”

“It shows: 1. They think you’re so awesome & they want everyone from buddies to the boss to meet you,” she said. “2. They work hard & they’re GOOD, & they want you to see that.”

Indeed, Swift and Kelce have seen each other at “work.” The “Lover” singer has cheered on her boyfriend at football games clad in Chiefs colors and her signature red lip. Meanwhile, the Argentina show marked Kelce’s first time seeing Swift perform publicly.

Some people close to Taylor and Travis think their relationship’s moving too fast

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Pump the brakes. Apparently, that’s what various friends and family members think of Swift and Kelce’s romance. Per Page Six, Selena Gomez, a longtime friend of Swift’s, believes things are progressing too quickly.

“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” an insider said. “Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything. And now, with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”

Standing with Kelce’s mom, Donna, in a Chiefs game is one of the things Gomez, 31, finds “alarming.” She’s even said no to invitations to join Swift at Chiefs games because she wants to avoid the “media frenzy.”

Noting the two are “not in a fight,” the insider explained, “Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic. It didn’t come from a malicious place, and it’s not that she doesn’t like them together. She’s just concerned about the way it’s being navigated.”

The Haim sisters, who are also good friends of Swift’s, reportedly feel the same.

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce told NBC Sports his younger brother’s “level of stardom” is concerning. “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about,” Jason said. “But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’”