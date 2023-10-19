Kelly Clarkson is 'afraid of what kind of mom' she'd be her son and daughter ever become singers.

No singing genes for Kelly Clarkson’s kids. Or at least that’s what the Grammy winner’s hoping. Clarkson doesn’t want her two children to have any of her musical talents. Yes, really. The reason is, in part, because the industry’s especially “tough.” But also because Clarkson is “afraid of what kind of mom” she’d be if they were.

Clarkson doesn’t want to be a stage mom to her kids, Remington and River

The “Since U Been Gone” singer would be fine if her children, 2-year-old son Remington “Remy” Alexander and 4-year-old daughter River Rose, had nothing to do with the music industry.

Reacting to the possibility of her passing down her singing abilities to River and Remy at a press conference following The Voice season finale, Clarkson commented: “I seriously hope they are tone deaf” (via People).

Clarkson, who moved to New York in the wake of her and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce, went on to explain. She said she’s one to take on the role of stage mom with The Voice contestants.

“I get so excited,” she shared. “And I’m afraid of what kind of mom I would be. I think I would be my mom … She would be like, ‘I have heard better, but it was solid!’”

Despite being motivated to work harder after getting feedback from her mom, the “Underneath the Tree” singer who rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2002, doesn’t “want” Remy and River “to have to do that.”

Kelly Clarkson would rather her children be ‘teachers or doctors’ instead of singers

Kelly Clarkson, River Blackstock, and Remington Blackstock | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Clarkson continued, saying she’d prefer it if River and Remy went another way entirely with their careers. “I hope they are teachers or doctors or something … It’s a hard industry,” she said.

Clarkson also shared she offered some parenting advice to one of her past team members on The Voice, Brynn Cartelli, who won the singing competition in 2017.

“I warned Brynn’s mom … I’m like, ‘Hold onto them!’ ” the 41-year-old said. “‘Hug them and tell them really nice things because people are mean.’ That’s horrible, but it is reality.”

Kelly thinks her daughter River will ‘run a company’ someday

Jason Momoa, Remington Blackstock, River Blackstock, and Kelly Clarkson | Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Previously, Clarkson revealed her daughter is set to become a CEO, not a singer. “She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host said of River. “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

“I’m like, ‘Was that brave,’ or ‘Was that nice, was that kind?’ ” she said. “And she goes, ‘I’m not Wonder Woman.’ I’m like, ‘You are Wonder Woman,’ because she loves Wonder Woman, and she’s like, ‘I River. But I’m like Merida, I brave.’”

“She’s very cute, [but] she’s very manipulative because she’s 3,” Clarkson concluded.

Meanwhile, Clarkson described her son Remy as the “sensitive soul” of the family. “You will melt, you will be like, ‘Ugh.’”

For now, the closest Remy and River may come to following in their mom’s footsteps could be singing along to some of Clarkson’s hit songs, which she’d probably be more than OK with.