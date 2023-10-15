A Three’s Company reboot hasn’t happened yet. But that doesn’t mean ideas haven’t been discussed. Suzanne Somers, who played Chrissy Snow on the classic TV show and died on Oct. 15, 2023, once shared her idea for a Three’s Company reboot. It involved her deceased co-star, John Ritter (Jack Tripper), in hologram form, and his son, Jason Ritter.

Somers wanted Chrissy and Jack to be married with a child in a ‘Three’s Company’ reboot

In an April 2022 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Somers shared her idea behind a Three’s Company reboot, explaining how it could continue without Ritter, who died in 2003. Her suggestion: a holographic version of the late actor. (More on that ahead.)

“I had suggested a show where you would imagine that Chrissy Snow and Jack Tripper eventually got married and had a child,” Somers said.

The sitcom, which aired from 1977 to 1984, saw Somers play Snow alongside Ritter’s Tripper and Joyce DeWitt’s Janet Wood as her roommates.

Somers, who would’ve turned 77 on Oct. 16, 2023, continued, saying Ritter’s now-43-year-old son, Jason, could take on the role of her child.

Suzanne Somers suggested John Ritter appear as a hologram in a ‘Three’s Company’ reboot

Joyce DeWitt, John Ritter, and Suzanne Somers | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“I had suggested this to Jason’s people and that the show would be me and Jason. But that John would appear as a hologram because it’d be like he was back and alive,” Somers continued. “But Jason doesn’t want to do anything reminiscent of what his father did.”

Somers, who retired from sitcoms following the ’90s Step by Step, said she’d return to the small-screen for a Three’s Company reboot.

“That was the last time I got kinda turned on by thinking about doing a series again,” she said. “The marketing is so much better. Suzanne Somers and John Ritter’s son, Jason. And I guess that’s what he didn’t want, but that’s a marketer’s dream. Suzanne Somers and Fred Schmoe is not a marketer’s dream, you know what I mean?”

A ‘Three’s Company’ reboot movie was reportedly in the works in 2016

Although Somers’ idea for a Three’s Company reboot never happened, a return to the screen has been talked about before. In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter claimed New Line Cinema in negotiations for movie rights to the TV show.

Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the writers behind He’s Just Not That Into You, were poised to pen the screenplay. Producing the project were reportedly Robert Cort of Runaway Bride and Don Taffner Jr. The only details on the storyline were that the reboot would be “set in the 1970s.”

“The show is iconic, and the three characters are so big that a lot of actors want to get in on this … New Line will have no trouble casting,” Borys Kit, a senior film writer with The Hollywood Reporter, told ABC News at the time.

While a Three’s Company reboot isn’t knocking on the door of any movie theaters or streamers, the original series is available to watch for free on Pluto TV or — with a subscription — on Philo, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.