'I’m still understanding who I am at 48,' Angelina Jolie told Vogue, while addressing her divorce from Brad Pitt that became final in August 2023.

Following her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is admitting she hasn’t felt like herself for a “decade.” Now “in transition” following their 2016 split and years-long legal battle that resulted in their August 2023 divorce, the actor-director is “finding” her “footing” alongside her and Pitt’s six children.

Angelina is ‘in transition as a person’ after divorcing Brad Pitt

Nearing 50 (Jolie’s 48), the former UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy is “in transition as a person,” she told Vogue in a November 2023 cover story.

“I feel a bit down these days,” Jolie said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.” Explaining stepping back from Hollywood, she shared that she began “only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots” in 2016, hinting at her and Pitt’s split.

“We had a lot of healing to do,” she added, noting the family’s “still finding our footing” after the divorce.

Pitt and Jolie met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005 before dating in 2006. In April 2012, they became engaged before marrying in August 2014.

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce. A contentious, highly publicized split ensued, complete with claims of physical and verbal abuse. Today, Jolie and Pitt share six children together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Legally declared single in 2019, Pitt and Jolie fought over custody of their children who were still minors at the time. Meanwhile, a simultaneous dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval, played out in court.

Jolie wants to ‘change’ a lot about her life post-divorce

Angelina Jolie | Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Eternals star is ready to start a new chapter. As Jolie told the publication, she’s hopeful for the future and is prepared to “change many aspects” of her “life.” Among them is the debut of Atelier Jolie clothing line.

The undertaking, which is housed at Andy Warhol’s former 57 Great Jones Street in New York City, New York, has slowly but surely helped Jolie on a path of self-rediscovery.

“I think part of this has also been therapeutic for me — to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself,” she said. “I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one.”

Recalling how after she “went through something where I was hurt,” she donned “armor” in the form of boots and pants, Jolie confessed she wasn’t “strong enough to be soft” or “vulnerable” in “flowing” clothing. As a result, she’s unclear where she stands sartorially. “Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48.”

Angelina Jolie’s expected to get millions in Pitt divorce settlement

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and their children | Jun Sato/WireImage

While the full details of the Jolie-Pitt divorce haven’t been released at the time of writing, one thing is likely coming Jolie’s way: a lot of cash. The Ocean’s 11 star is expected to pay her $250 million for control of Miraval, more than doubling Jolie’s estimated net worth.

“Still, he’s telling friends he actually won,” a source told InTouch after the divorce became finalized. “He’s lost so much time with his kids, but it’s never too late to rebuild those relationships. At least Miraval will be all his — and he can finally move on with his life.”