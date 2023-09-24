Julia Roberts is among the Hollywood actors who keep their children out of the spotlight, which, for the Ben Is Back star, once cost her millions. What move Roberts made to protect her kids’ privacy. Plus, what they’ve grown up knowing about their mom’s fame. Hint: It’s not much.

How many children does Julia Roberts have?

Julia Roberts | Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

Roberts is a mother to three children. She and her husband, Danny Moder, share two sons and a daughter. They include fraternal twins; daughter Hazel and son Phinneaus, or Phinn, as well as well as their youngest child, a son named Henry.

Roberts became a parent on Nov. 28, 2004, when she and Moder welcomed Hazel and Phinn. Three years later, on June 18, 2007, she became a mother of three with the birth of Henry.

As for how old Roberts’ kids are now, they’re teenagers ranging from 18 (Phinn and Hazel) to 16 (Henry).

Roberts bought a multimillion-dollar house in San Francisco to maintain her kids’ privacy

Danny Moder, Julia Roberts, Kelly Slater, Phinnaeus Moder, Henry Moder, and Hazel Moder | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Outerknown

It’s all about location, location, location for Roberts. The Wonder star relocated from Malibu, California, to San Francisco, California, buying an exclusive Presidio Heights property for $8.3 million in 2020 (via Los Angeles Times).

Purchased via a trust closely associated with Roberts’ burgeoning real estate portfolio featuring a Malibu Point Dume property as well as a co-op in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

According to TheThings, Roberts and Moder gave their kids a “more normal life away from the constant attention of the public” thanks to the move, referring to a so-called “close family friend” and their anonymous comments about Roberts’ desire to see children “experience living in a city with a more low-key and relaxed environment.”

As for the home itself, it’s a 6,200-square-foot Victorian Revival-style home with a gray shingled and slate exterior. Inside, there are five floors of living space, complete with five bedrooms and 4.5 bedrooms. Plus, moldings, paneled walls, bay windows, a patio, and views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay.

And, perhaps not on the home’s specs but a perk nonetheless for Roberts, it’s located far away from the prying eyes of Los Angeles-based paparazzi.

Julia Roberts has kept fame separate from her life as a mother of 3

Julia Roberts | Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Speaking to Oprah for an October 2018 Harper’s Bazaar interview, Roberts revealed her children probably won’t “ever have a true sense” of her “beloved-sweetheart actress” status.

“Once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’” she recalled. “And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.’ Maybe an hour goes by. ‘Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?’”

What she can “imagine” is a time when she sits down with Hazel, Henry, and Finn, to watch some of her movies, such as My Best Friend’s Wedding or Steel Magnolias.

Roberts also told Vanity Fair in a 2012 interview how, on one occasion, she’d been recognized “on a crowded street” with her kids. “Somebody noticed me, and then another person noticed,” she recalled. “Somebody said as we were walking past, ‘Oh, that’s Julia Roberts.’”

“We all just kind of kept going,” Roberts continued. “And then Finn said, ‘Yeah, my mom’s Julia Robinson.’ That’s what gives you perspective. It could be Robinson, it could be Johnson because it has nothing to do with me as a person.”