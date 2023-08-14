Here are some things you may not know about Julia Roberts including how many times she's been married and how old her children are.

Julia Roberts has been in the business for more than three decades and starred in several blockbusters including Pretty Woman, The Pelican Brief, and Erin Brockovich, to name a few. She has become one of the most famous actors in the world, but not much is known about her life off the big screen.

Read on to find out a little more about the star and her family including how many times she’s been married, how many children she has, and what Roberts’ kids’ ages are.

Who is Julia Roberts’ husband today and how many times has she been married?

Julia Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, smile for photos at the CORE Gala | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CORE Gala

The Academy Award-winning actor has been married twice.

In 1993, Roberts married recording artist Lyle Lovett after just three weeks of dating. The two met through mutual friends and both worked on the set of the 1992 film The Player in which Roberts made a cameo appearance. She was 25 years old at the time and Lovett was 35.

Roberts and the musician had very hectic schedules when they tied the knot as she was filming a movie and he was touring. In fact, Lovett once revealed that he never spent more than seven days straight with his bride. Ultimately, they couldn’t make it work and announced their separation in 1995 after nearly two years of marriage.

Fast-forward to 2000 when Roberts met cinematographer and camera operator Danny Moder on the set of her film The Mexican. They were both in relationships with other people then but after those ended, they began seeing each other.

In 2002, the pair said “I do” during a low-key ceremony at Roberts’ New Mexico ranch.

What are the ages of Julia Roberts’ kids today?

The movie star and cinematographer have three children together. So how old are the Moder-Roberts kids?

The couple’s twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, were born in November 2004, making them 18 in 2023. Roberts previously spoke about a conversation she had with her oldest son and daughter when they started asking about her fame.

“When they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’ And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen a movie that I’m in or might know who I am,” Roberts recalled per Hello! adding that after they thought about that for a while, they asked her: “Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'”

Moder and Roberts also have another son named Henry who was born in June 2007, making him 16 today.

In 2019, Roberts told The Sun that she and Moder don’t allow their kids to go on social media or watch entertainment gossip, explaining: “I try to keep them off social media because I don’t really understand what they need that for right now … I’m very careful about turning the TV on. It’s interesting trying to raise kids in this day because it’s all so new — the pressures, the resources, having the world in your hand like that.”