How John Ritter Died: Looking Back at the ‘Three’s Company’ Actor’s Death

John Ritter was perhaps most recognized for his role in the ABC sitcom, Three’s Company. But his career spanned almost 40 years of versatile, heart-filled roles. The beloved actor’s sudden death in Sept. 2003 left fans shocked and confused. Here’s what happened to the award-winning actor and the legacy he left behind.

John Ritter | Bob D’Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

Remembering John Ritter’s career

Ritter was born in Burbank, CA on Sept. 17, 1948 to singing cowboy star father Tex Ritter and actress mother Dorothy Fay. From a young age, it was clear that John would be following in his parents’ footsteps.

He is most recognized for his role as Jack Tripper in Three’s Company, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. But he had a lengthy and varied career that included roles in such projects as Sling Blade, Problem Child, Bad Santa, and 8 Simple Rules. Ritter was known for his exceptional comedic timing and versatile acting prowess.

How John Ritter died

Ritter was on the set of 8 Simple Rules on Sept. 11, 2003 when he started to experience nausea and chest pains. The show’s production team sought him immediate medical attention, but his condition quickly grew worse.

He ended up at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, CA, where he ultimately died. The actor’s cause of death was an aortic dissection, a condition involving a tear in the wall of the aorta. A tear can lead to life-threatening internal bleeding, among other complications.

When Ritter first arrived at Saint Joseph’s, the actor was treated for a heart attack. Doctors only realized the true cause after it was too late. For this reason, Ritter’s wife and four children accused the hospital of negligence in a lawsuit they filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 3, 2004, as the LA Times reports.

The impact on the entertainment industry

Ritter’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. His sudden death at the age of 54 was a profound loss to those who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Amy Yasbeck, and four children: Jason, Tyler, Noah, and Carly.

In the aftermath of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues, friends, and fans worldwide.

Ritter’s 8 Simple Rules co-star Kaley Cuoco has posted about his death and memory several times on social media over the years. In the Superstar: John Ritter documentary following his death, she said: “I really love him so much, to this day.”

On the anniversary of Ritter’s death in 2020, Martin Spanjers (another 8 Simple Rules co-star) posted a lengthy tribute to his late on-screen father. He also included information about Aortic Dissection Awareness Week.

“17 years ago we all lost John,” he wrote on Instagram. “Each year I can’t believe it’s been another one. A lot of people will ask me, ‘What was John Ritter like?’ – I will respond with something like: He was the greatest. The most kind, genuine, loving and yes – hilarious person. Whether you were a random fan approaching him or the head of ABC, he would show you the same respect and gratitude with his time… looking you in the eye, joyful and remaining incredibly present. He was a mensch.”