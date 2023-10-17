Now that 'The Voice' Season 24 Blind Auditions are over, the Battle Rounds can begin. Who makes it through? Here are the spoilers.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions officially ended, and we anticipate hearing incredible singing this season. Coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire settled into their roles on stage. And they each formed teams that they think will bring them success. Here are The Voice Season 24 spoilers regarding which singers make it through the Battle Rounds, which begin airing on Oct. 17, 2023.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 24 spoilers ahead regarding Battle Rounds.]

‘The Voice’ Season 24 spoilers: Who makes it through Battle Rounds?

The Voice Season 24 spoilers are in for the Battle Rounds. After the Blind Auditions, the four coaches finished with 14 singers on their teams. After the Blinds, each coach puts their team members in pairs, meaning each coach will have seven Battle Rounds. The pairs will perform together, and only one singer will move on to the next stage of the competition.

In season 24, each coach has two Steals available. A singer who loses their Battle Round is open for another coach to steal for their own team. If multiple coaches decide to steal a singer, the singer chooses which coach they want to work with.

Here are the confirmed Battle Round winners so far, according to early spoilers:

Gwen Stefani:

BIAS vs. Jacquie Roar

BIAS wins. Reba McEntire steals Jacquie.



RUDI vs. Joslynn Rose

RUDI wins.



Kara Tenae vs. Brandon Montel

Kara wins. John Legend steals Brandon.



Kristen Brown vs. Juliette Ojeda

Kristen wins.



Jenna Marquis vs. Claire Heilig

Jenna wins.



Chechi Sarai vs. Calla

Chechi wins.

Eli Ward vs. Jason Arcilla

To be determined

John Legend:

Mara Justine vs. Claudia B

Mara wins. Niall Horan steals Claudia.



Lila Forde vs. JaRae Womack

Lila wins.



Caleb Sasser vs. Talakai

Caleb wins.



Deejay Young, Ephraim Owens, Stee, Kaylee Shimizu, Elizabeth Evans, Willie Gomez, Azán, and Taylor Deneen are all to be determined.

Reba McEntire in ‘The Voice’ | Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Niall Horan:



Lennon VanderDoes vs. Tanner Massey

Lennon wins. Gwen Stefani and John Legend steal Tanner, and Tanner picks Gwen.



Julia Roome vs. Olivia Eden

Julia wins



Alexa Wildish vs. LVNDR

Alexa wins.



Noah Spencer vs. Reid Zingale

Noah wins.



Huntley vs. Brailey Lenderman

Huntley wins.



Olivia Minogue vs. Laura Williams

Olivia wins.

Reba McEntire:



Ms. Monet vs. CORii

Ms. Money wins. Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan steal CORii, and CORii picks Gwen.



Rachele Nguyen vs. Mac Royals

Rachele wins. John Legend steals Mac.



Jordan Rainer vs. Jackson Snelling

Jordan wins.



Ruby Leigh vs. Al Boogie

Ruby wins.



Caitlin Quisenberry vs. Crystal Nicole

Caitlin wins.



Tom Nitti vs. Dylan Carter

Tom wins.

Alison Albrecht vs. Angelina Nazarian is to be determined.

Early previews show newcomer Reba McEntire having a tough time making decisions

The Voice Season 24 spoilers for the Battle Rounds already give fans a clue about what they may hear in the Knockouts. This season marks Reba McEntire’s first time as a coach, and an early clip of Jordan Rainer singing against Jackson Snelling shows Reba contemplating her difficult decision.

The clip shows Jackson and Jordan singing “The Heart Won’t Lie,” a 1993 collaboration between Reba and Vince Gill.

“Jordan and Jackson, thank y’all very much for being so coachable,” Reba tells the duo before reaching a decision. “I can tell a drastic difference from when we were in there rehearsing to now. Jackson, you did such a good job. You’re smiling, you’re cute as a button, and I just love you to pieces. Every time I see you, you’re just so friendly and open, and your voice is the same way. And Jordan, you did take the glasses off because we wanted to see your eyes. That was a wise decision on your part. I like that. You did a great job, your vocals were wonderful. … I’m very proud of ya’ll.”

Thanks to the spoilers, we know Reba chooses to keep Jordan. We’ll continue to see plenty more difficult decisions as the season progresses.

This story was originally reported by IdolForums.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.