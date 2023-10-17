Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani may have had a rough start in 'The Voice' Season 24. Here's what McEntire said about feeling 'intimidated.'

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 continues, and we love the dynamic of the new coaches. We all miss Blake Shelton as the main star of the coaching stage, but his wife, Gwen Stefani, stepped in during his absence. And Shelton has country icon Reba McEntire to take over as the new queen. Unfortunately, early rumors suggested McEntire and Stefani didn’t get along. And McEntire admitted that she found Stefani “intimidating” upon first meeting.

Reba McEntire admitted that she thought Gwen Stefani was ‘intimidating’ in ‘The Voice’ Season 24

As viewers of The Voice Season 24, we were eager to see Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani interact. Stefani took the stage as a coach without Blake Shelton by her side, and McEntire arrived to step in as the new queen of country. Fans expected some possible tension between the coaches. And McEntire admitted to ExtraTV that Stefani intimidated her at first.

“Gwen and I have such a great time,” McEntire reassured the interview. “At first, she was so intimidating. And I thought she was being mean to me. And then she said, ‘I just want you to like me.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s all you had to say!’ And we’re best friends.”

Early rumors suggested Stefani didn’t want McEntire alongside her as a coach. An insider told Radar Online that “Gwen is gunning for Reba” so McEntire “falls in line.” It seems that’s not actually the case.

McEntire gave insight into her relationships with the other coaches, too.

“Well, Niall [Horan] sits right to my right, so we’re always kind of sparring,” she said. ” … John Legend is such a legend. He’s smart, then we find out he’s an English major, and that’s why he talks so much. He’s got all the words already up there. I’m just having a blast.”

Gwen Stefani says getting to know the queen of country has been ‘an honor’

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coaches | Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Despite early rumors suggesting tension between Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani in The Voice Season 24, Stefani also talked highly of McEntire. The No Doubt frontwoman views getting to know the country queen as “an honor.”

“We ended up going all out to dinner before [the season] to just kind of have that gel moment,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been amazing and an honor, obviously, to get to know her, and there’s still more to go. Like, I still get to know her more.”

Reba McEntire thinks John Legend is the biggest threat to win ‘The Voice’ Season 24

The Voice Season 24 coach Reba McEntire shared with Seth Meyers that she believes John Legend is her biggest competition, too. While she found Gwen Stefani intimidating at first, it’s Legend she’s worried about when it comes to winning The Voice.

“John’s got a great knack for picking great singers,” McEntire said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And when we’re with our backs to the singers that come on to audition, I’m always kind of looking at John to see if John’s gonna hit his button. Well, John’s really sneaky. He won’t do anything.” McEntire then imitated Legend by humming to herself and sneakily pressing an imaginary button. “And we’re like, oh man! But, it’s fun.”

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

