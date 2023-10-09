What does Gwen Stefani think of her country lifestyle with Blake Shelton? Here's what 'The Voice' star recently said in an interview.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 features Gwen Stefani, and she’s certainly missing her husband, Blake Shelton. We’d love to see Shelton back on the show as a coach, but after 23 seasons, he decided to step away. Recently, Stefani opened up more about Oklahoma life with her country husband. Here’s how the city girl really feels about taking life more slowly in the South.

Does ‘The Voice’ coach Gwen Stefani like living in Oklahoma with Blake Shelton?

We never expected city pop star Gwen Stefani to fall in love with country icon Blake Shelton. But after meeting on The Voice in 2014, the two friends developed a close friendship that grew into love. Stefani and Shelton bonded over their divorces — Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2015, and Shelton announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert that same year. While Stefani never envisioned herself as a country girl, she knew she had to get used to Oklahoma living if she wanted Shelton in her life.

So, how does Stefani feel about living in the country with Shelton? She spoke to People in September 2023 about her new life.

“I am not really a dirt person, a bug person; I don’t like that much humidity,” she said. “But it’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you’re going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there.”

She also recalled how, as a child, she helped her dad pick up branches from trees he cut down. The experience made her never want to have trees in her yard. But her beautiful Oklahoma garden has shifted her perspective. “I just had the most incredible dahlias ever,” she said. “When we get to Oklahoma, we’re constantly working — and it’s a different kind of work. It’s probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | CBS via Getty Images

The couple lives on Blake Shelton’s Ten Point Ranch in the sticks

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s lives in Oklahoma are far from how most others live. The Voice couple lives on Shelton’s Ten Point Ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, which comes with a total of 1,300 acres. With that much room, Stefani and Shelton have ponds, basketball courts, a cornfield that Shelton planted himself, and a horse barn on their property. Stefani further embraced country life with her own horse.

Their home spans 2,150 square feet and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The couple also enjoys their fire pit, as seen in several Instagram posts. And, of course, there’s plenty of room for Stefani’s three sons, whom she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale.

While we know Shelton best for his country tunes and time coaching on The Voice, he also owns a restaurant and entertainment venue, Ole Red, based on his hit song, “Ol’ Red.” The website promises fans the complete country experience if they visit the venue.

Tishomingo was never a destination that Stefani had in mind before meeting Shelton. But now that she’s there, we doubt she’ll ever want to leave.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

