Meghan Markle is reportedly not planning to join Prince Harry on his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom. And while Meghan has opted out of UK visits before, this one is a little more shocking.

It’s been just-about confirmed that Meghan Markle will not accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the United Kingdom in early May to attend an Invictus Games ceremony. For a while, it was expected that Meghan would be there alongside Harry, though she has not returned to the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in 2022. And while it might seem obvious that she doesn’t want to come back to the UK, it’s actually quite shocking that she isn’t going to support her husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has attended every recent Invictus Games event with Prince Harry

It’s clear that Meghan would like to avoid the UK at all costs. But if there was one thing that would get her to visit, it’s the Invictus Games. Since leaving the royal family, Harry has put much of his energy into building up the games; he’s traveled all over the world to attend Invictus Games events, and Meghan has attended almost every one with him. The duchess did not go to Singapore in 2023, but she did make her way to Europe for the last Invictus Games, which is why it’s such a shock that she is opting out of the UK trip.

Meghan has been a major support for Harry during many events honoring the Games; she also accompanied him to Vancouver earlier this year, where he plans to launch the first winter Invictus Games. She’s been steadfast in standing beside him, so it’s surprising she’s letting the royal rift play such a major role in her actions.

Meghan and Harry do share two young kids, but the two have been parents to both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since Lilibet’s birth in 2021; Meghan has traveled a number of times alongside Harry since welcoming the children, so it’s unclear why she is choosing to stay home with the kids on this trip as opposed to other trips, however, she does have the right to keep her reasons private.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Could Meghan Markle’s UK absence be the final nail in the coffin?

With so much going on in the royal family right now, it seemed like a good time for Harry and Meghan to sit down with at least Prince William (and Kate Middleton, too, if she were feeling up to it), and bury the hatchet. Instead, by choosing not to go, it could be the Duchess of Sussex’s way of saying she never wants to rekindle a friendship with any of her in-laws.

Of course, there are two sides to every story, and for all we know, William might have told Harry he doesn’t want to see his wife (rumor has it things are still quite tense between Meghan and the royals). Or, perhaps there is an entirely different reason as to why Meghan is sitting this one out, and she deserves privacy just like any other human. Still, we can’ t help but wonder if this is directly related to Meghan potentially having to come face-to-face with the royals if she were to attend.