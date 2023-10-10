'The Voice' Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani complimented Reba McEntire during an interview, though early rumors suggested they were feuding.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 is finally here, and while we miss Blake Shelton as coach, we’re happy to have his wife, Gwen Stefani, at the helm. Niall Horan, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire join Stefani. McEntire’s no stranger to country music or TV. And Stefani recently commented on McEntire’s icon status amid rumors that Shelton’s wife doesn’t welcome the country queen to share the stage.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani says Reba McEntire is an ‘icon’

Gwen Stefani is back in The Voice Season 24 as Blake Shelton takes a step back. Stefani is joined on stage by seasoned veterans Niall Horan (the winner of season 23) and John Legend. And newcomer Reba McEntire also entered the season to take Shelton’s place.

While McEntire never stepped in as a full-time coach in The Voice, she served as a mega mentor in the past. And she’s an extremely popular name in the country music world. It makes perfect sense why NBC would want to replace Shelton with an icon of similar status.

Stefani and Horan guest starred on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about the new season of The Voice. McEntire came up in conversation, and Stefani had nothing but amazing words to say about the country queen.

“It feels surreal when you look over and you see her there because she’s just such an icon,” Stefani told Jennifer Hudson. “And it’s like, that’s her. Like, I’m next to her, and that voice is coming out, and we’re doing this. It was a pretty surreal moment. Beyond a bucket list, because it’s like, you just never would think that that would happen in your life.”

Stefani then explained to Hudson how she sees references to McEntire all over her home state of Oklahoma. When she heads out with Shelton, they see photos and posters of McEntire everywhere.

“We went into some thrift store, and there’s a framed picture of Reba signed, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God! There she is again!” Stefani exclaimed. “Then, we went to an Italian restaurant, and there was a framed picture of her. All in one day.”

“Well, she’s the queen of country!” Jennifer Hudson said.

“She’s the queen of Oklahoma as well,” Stefani replied.

Reba McEntire in ‘The Voice’ Season 24 | Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Early rumors suggested Gwen Stefani wasn’t happy with the newcomer

Gwen Stefani talking positively about Reba McEntire dispels rumors of a feud between The Voice Season 24 coaches. Before the season began, rumors suggested that Stefani wasn’t happy with McEntire taking Blake Shelton’s position as the country guru.

“Gwen is gunning for Reba” so McEntire “falls in line,” a source told Radar Online.

“Blake has been the king of the coaches since the start of the show, and Gwen saw his departure as a chance to really shine and take over the reins,” another insider said.

A body language expert also claimed Stefani acted frosty toward McEntire during the premiere. But it seems it’s all just for show on stage, as the two stars have nothing against each other.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

