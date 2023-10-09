Coaches in 'The Voice' make millions per season -- and such is also true for newcomer Reba McEntire. Here's what she likely makes per season, plus her net worth.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 brings Reba McEntire on as a new coach. We remember when McEntire served as a Mega Mentor in season 23, and we’re delighted to see her at the helm in Blake Shelton’s absence. In the past, McEntire mentioned how she didn’t aspire to become a reality TV judge. But perhaps the paycheck was too high to miss. Here’s an estimate on how much McEntire likely makes coaching in The Voice, plus information on her net worth in 2023.

How much is Reba McEntire paid as a coach in ‘The Voice’?

Country star Reba McEntire is already delighting us with her presence in The Voice Season 24. As fans of The Voice here at Showbiz Cheat Sheet, we weren’t sure how to feel when the news hit that Blake Shelton was leaving the show. But we knew Shelton planned to leave the series in good hands with McEntire in his place (and John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani returning). McEntire’s bringing a different energy to season 24, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her take home a win during her first season.

So, how much does The Voice pay McEntire for her time as a coach? She likely makes around $13 million for season 24, as that’s the average for the coaches. But there is some variance in how much each of the coaches makes. Because season 24 marks McEntire’s first season as a full-time coach, she might make less than $13 million. For example, Stefani was reportedly paid $10 million when joining The Voice Season 7. On the other hand, Shelton reportedly earned $13 million, so showrunners may replace one country star’s salary with another.

As for the other season 24 coaches, Niall Horan is expected to make between $8-11 million, John Legend will likely make $13-14 million, and Stefani will likely make $13 million. However, none of the current coaches hold a candle to the highest-paid coach. Ariana Grande earned a record-breaking $25 million per season as the highest-paid coach.

The Voice’ Season 24 judges | Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

What is the country star’s net worth in 2023?

Before she coached on The Voice Season 24, we remember watching her in her self-titled TV series. And she’s attained quite a high net worth through her years of successful country hits and TV episodes. Reba McEntire has a net worth of $95 million in 2023.

McEntire released 16 albums that reached No. 1 in the charts, achieving her breakthrough success in the ’80s and ’90s. No. 1 singles included “How Blue,” “Somebody Should Leave,” “New Fool at an Old Game,” “I Know How He Feels,” and “The Heart Won’t Lie,” just to name a few. Through the years, McEntire has won 90 awards and has been nominated for almost 200. She received one of the greatest honors for a country musician in 2006 when she was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.

As for TV, Reba had 127 episodes over six seasons. It ran from 2001 to 2007.

Elements of this story were originally reported by The Sun and Celebrity Net Worth.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

