Reba McEntire Will Appear on Season 23 of ‘The Voice’ as a Mentor

Season 23 of The Voice will premiere on NBC on March 6. On the new season of The Voice, Reba McEntire will appear as “a mega mentor.” Here’s what we know about McEntire’s role on The Voice this upcoming season.

Reba McEntire | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation

Reba McEntire will be ‘a mega mentor’ on ‘The Voice’

On Feb. 22, Variety published a report about McEntire joining season 23 of The Voice. According to Variety, McEntire will be “a mega mentor” while Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton are this season’s coaches.

This will be McEntire’s second time appearing on the reality competition show. While McEntire has never been a coach on The Voice, she did appear on the first season of the show as a Battle Advisor to Shelton’s team.

According to Variety, “As the season’s ‘mega mentor,’ McEntire will work with the contestants that have made it through the Battle Rounds to help them prepare for the Knockouts that begin April 17.”

2022 was incredible year!!! Thanks for going with me on all these new adventures. I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store! #HappyNewYear2023 #2022Recap pic.twitter.com/lQHV19D2Hl — Reba McEntire (@reba) December 31, 2022

The significance of Reba McEntire appearing on ‘The Voice’

Shelton is the longest-running coach on The Voice and the only coach to have appeared during every season of the show. In October 2022, Shelton announced his intention to leave The Voice after season 23.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” he wrote in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

With McEntire appearing on the show’s first season as a Battle Advisor for Shelton’s team, her decision to appear in Shelton’s final season as a coach makes it even more special and marks the end of an era for The Voice.

There are rule changes on season 23 of ‘The Voice’

In addition to season 23 being Shelton’s last, fans can expect changes during this new season of The Voice.

According to Variety, The Battles on The Voice “will feature a new ‘Playoff Pass’ that allows both artists in a battle to advance with the ‘Playoff Pass’ winner skipping the Knockout Rounds and automatically advancing to Playoffs, taking them one step closer to the live shows. Each coach will have one ‘Playoff Pass’ and one ‘Steal’ during this round.”

For Knockouts, Variety reports that “artists will be paired against each other, selecting their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitors watch and wait. Coaches will choose the winner, and the artist not selected is available for a ‘steal.'”

Lastly, Variety reports that “Playoffs are back” and will begin when “20 remaining contestants compete and each coach can only advance two artists to the live semi-finals.”

Fans can catch the season 23 premiere of The Voice on March 6 on NBC.