‘American Idol’ Season 21 Contestant Megan Danielle Should Look Familiar to ‘The Voice’ Fans

The American Idol Season 21 premiere featured plenty of tear-jerking moments, surprises, and a few familiar faces in the world of singing competitions. One such familiar face is Megan Danielle, who appeared on a season of NBC’s The Voice a few years before she auditioned for American Idol. Read on to learn more about Megan’s journey on The Voice and her Idol audition. Plus, prepare to see a few other The Voice alumni on American Idol this season.

‘American Idol’ Season 21 contestant Megan Danielle | Eric McCandless/ABC

Megan Danielle auditioned for ‘American Idol’ Season 21

Megan, a 20-year-old singer and waitress from Douglasville, Georgia, said in her American Idol audition that she started performing gigs at bars when she was 18. However, she felt like she had to be someone she wasn’t. Her grandfather, who died before her audition, encouraged Megan to “sing for God,” which pushed her to switch to Christian music.

Megan chose to sing Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in Las Vegas. Little did Megan know that Lauren was in Vegas too at the time, and she wanted to surprise Megan.

Lauren entered the audition room singing along with Megan, much to the contestant’s shock. She and Lauren duetted on a verse and the chorus in beautiful harmony, leaving the judges impressed. Luke complimented Megan’s “raw” talent and said he wanted to see Megan improve her confidence. She’ll have the chance to do that in Hollywood.

‘The Voice’ fans will recognize Megan Danielle

Singing competition fans likely wondered where they had seen Megan before. She’s no stranger to that world, having previously appeared on The Voice Season 18 in 2020. She joined Kelly Clarkson’s team after auditioning with Adele’s “Remedy” and earning a one-chair turn.

Megan then went on to compete in the Battles and Knockout Rounds, even making it to the Live Playoffs. There, she was saved by Kelly one more time before her elimination in the semi-finals. One of her performances even brought her coach to tears.

“I think that you’re so magical. I think your tone is so distinct. There’s not many people on this planet when they open their mouth — no one on the planet sounds like you,” Clarkson said, per Country Living. “And every time you sing, it’s like you hear like what a broken heart trying to fly sounds like. It sounds so beautifully broken and I just thank you. Whatever happens with this competition, I just thank you for being in my presence and just singing and reminding me of why I love to sing. And that’s a very powerful gift you got, girl.”

A few other ‘The Voice’ alums will audition for ‘American Idol’ Season 21

Megan Danielle won’t be the only face from The Voice this season on American Idol. As Talent Recap notes, season 21 contestant Michael Williams was also on The Voice Season 18 as a member of Team Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, Marybeth Byrd, who will audition in an upcoming episode of Idol, was on Team John Legend on The Voice Season 17. Finally, Malik Heard was on The Voice Season 10 on Christina Aguilera’s team.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.