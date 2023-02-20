‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 1 Recap: The 21st Birthday Celebration Begins

Another season of American Idol has arrived, celebrating the show’s 21st birthday. Sunday, Feb. 19’s premiere saw judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, head to Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans to find the best voices. American Idol Season 21 Episode 1 featured contestants who share names with Katy, Lionel, Luke, and even Ryan. Plus, one former Idol contestant returned for another chance to go the distance. Here’s a recap of the premiere’s auditions.

Lionel Richie and Lionel Richiee, a.k.a. L-Rich, on the ‘American Idol’ Season 21 premiere | Eric McCandless/ABC

‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 1 featured a surprise guest, judge namesakes, and an ‘Idol’ alum

Douglasville, Georgia, singer Megan Danielle, 20, kicked off her music career with a bar gig band a few years ago. However, she leaned into worship music after advice from her grandfather. Megan auditioned with “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, and Ryan had a surprise waiting for her: Lauren herself. The singer-songwriter had performed in Las Vegas the night before. She entered the audition room singing along with Megan. The surprise threw Megan off for a second, but she jumped right back into singing a beautiful harmony with Lauren. Megan is going to Hollywood.

Katey Parry (Normal, Illinois — the same town as season 20 finalist Leah Marlene), Luke Uzzell Bryan (Nashville), and Lionel Richiee, a.k.a. L-Rich (Las Vegas), all auditioned in front of the judges. L-Rich rapped for the judges, and Katey duetted with Katy on “Somebody to Love.” None of them made it through, but they had Katy, Lionel, and Luke in stitches.

American Idol Season 19 contestant Kya Monee’ returned to honor her close friend, season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, who died in October. It was Willie who encouraged her to audition again, and though he couldn’t be there with her, she sang the song he picked for her: “I’m Here” from The Color Purple. She powered through an emotional rendition that earned a standing ovation from the judges. Kya is getting a second chance at Hollywood.

Haven Madison wowed with an original on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 1

Haven Madison, a 16-year-old from Clarksville, Tennessee, auditioned with her father accompanying her on guitar. Haven grew up loving music with her dad, who is the lead in a Christian band. She blew the judges away with an original song called “Fifteen,” and her dad was moved to tears by how proud he felt of her. Lionel called the performance “incredible,” and Katy said Haven was “on another level.” Two yesses from Katy and Luke and a “hallelujah yes” from Lionel sent Haven to Hollywood.

Some auditions moved Luke, Katy, and Lionel to tears

Lucy Love, 28, of Holly Grove, Arkansas, was ready as soon as she stepped into the audition room. She jumped right in with Marvin Gaye’s “Heard It Through the Grapevine,” channeling soulful vibes and adding personality with hand motions.

Lionel requested that Lucy sing without the “comedy act,” so she performed “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway, dedicating it to her two kids. This time, she earned a standing ovation from Lionel and brought Katy to tears. Katy described Lucy as “Mary J. Blige on fire.” Luke admitted he wrote her off at first, but he changed his mind and gave her a “yes” with the other judges.

Iam Tongi, 18, of Kahuku, Hawaii — now living in Seattle — auditioned for American Idol a few months after the death of his father, who taught him to love music. He teared up just before singing, but that didn’t affect Iam’s beautiful vocals. Iam’s cover of James Blunt’s “Monsters,” dedicated to his dad, made Luke and Lionel cry. He sang it in a way that anyone who has experienced loss can relate to. Needless to say, Iam’s going to Hollywood.

Colin Stough reminded us of a past ‘American Idol’ winner

Gattman, Mississippi singer Colin Stough, 18, immediately reminded us of American Idol Season 20 winner Noah Thompson. He’s a humble country boy who loves horses, and his mom signed him up for American Idol. Colin sang an acoustic guitar rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.” Colin’s country twang made Luke smile from ear to ear and pump his fists. Katy told Colin he had “magic” in him. Colin is headed to Hollywood, and we predict that he’ll be America’s country heartthrob this season.

The first platinum ticket winner of ‘American Idol’ Season 21

Tyson Venegas, 17, of Vancouver, Canada, grew up on musical influences from his parents. He struggled with speech as a young child, and music therapy helped build his vocabulary. He performed a piano rendition of “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel. His buttery vocals led the judges to offer him a special gift: a platinum ticket. This exclusive ticket allows him to skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

Other auditions in the ‘American Idol’ Season 21 premiere

Lyric Medeiros, a singer from Honolulu, Hawaii, has a famous father: Glenn Medeiros. His cover single, “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You,” became a worldwide hit. Lyric first sang Kelsea Ballerini’s “Love Me Like You Mean It,” but the judges weren’t impressed with her tiny voice. She moved on to Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” and the judges encouraged her to get angry. Lionel said yes, Luke said no, leaving Katy to be the tie-breaker: Lyric is going to Hollywood.

American Idol Season 21 Episode 1 continued with Mississippi singer Zachariah Smith, a 19-year-old grill cook. He auditioned with “Hurt So Good” by John Mellencamp, adding in some claps, stomps, and grunts. After the performance, the judges told Zachariah he wouldn’t be flipping burgers anymore. Katy complimented his “authentic” voice, and Lionel loved how fun he was. All three judges said yes.

Michael Williams, a 21-year-old singer from Mason, Ohio, auditioned with Bruno Mars’ “Talking to the Moon.” His performance basically melted Katy into a puddle, and she struggled to find words for how impressed she was. Eventually, she compared him to artists like Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes. Michael is going to Hollywood — is a love story between Katy and Michael about to begin? Her husband, Orlando Bloom, better watch out.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.