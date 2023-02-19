‘American Idol’ Season 21 Schedule: When to Watch New Episodes

A new season of American Idol kicks off tonight, Feb. 19. Ahead of the premiere, ABC has shared a look ahead to American Idol Season 21’s schedule for the next few weeks, so fans know exactly when to tune in. Here are the episode dates we have so far, plus how to watch American Idol 2023 and what to expect from tonight’s premiere and beyond.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan watch an audition on ‘American Idol’ Season 21. | Eric McCandless/ABC

‘American Idol’ Season 21 schedule

As mentioned above, American Idol Season 21 premieres tonight, Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will run for two hours. Then, a new episode will air at the same time every Sunday. Here are the dates we know of so far, per ABC:

American Idol Season 21 Episode 1: Feb. 19, 2023

American Idol Season 21 Episode 2: Feb. 26, 2023

American Idol Season 21 Episode 3: March 5, 2023

We’ll update this schedule as more dates become available. Later in the season, American Idol Season 21 will likely move to a two-night schedule, airing on both Sundays and Mondays to show live voting results. If the schedule is similar to last season’s, there could be about five or six audition episodes before the show moves on to Hollywood Week. If there are no hiatuses, that could mean Hollywood Week will begin in early April.

How to watch ‘American Idol’ 2023

The party is here and and it's the biggest one EVER! ? ? Don't miss the season premiere of #AmericanIdol TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/d3Y4y4IbED — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 19, 2023

Fans can watch new episodes of American Idol live on ABC as they air on Sundays. Meanwhile, those who can’t catch the episodes live will be able to watch on demand and on Hulu the next day. A Hulu subscription is required to stream.

Who are the judges on ‘American Idol’ this season?

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan all return as American Idol judges for the sixth year in a row in season 21. Additionally, Ryan Seacrest returns for his 21st season as the host.

“This is our sixth season. We love our job, we love each other,” Perry said on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently. “We have so much respect for each other and respect for the gig.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with People, Seacrest teased a “really great” season ahead.

“We found some great contestants, a lot of country singers, as one might expect,” he said. “Every time we go out on the road we think, ‘OK, did we tap out on all the great talent?’ But what we’ve seen, honestly, is the contestants who are 7, 8, 9 years old, they practice like an athlete to audition when they can.”

What to expect from the ‘American Idol’ Season 21 premiere

The premiere episode of American Idol Season 21 will showcase the first night of auditions in Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans. We already know that singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will surprise one starstruck contestant. Elsewhere, the judges will meet contestants who share the same names as them. A few singers will bring the judges to tears with their raw talent, so fans won’t want to miss it.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest American Idol Season 21 recaps and news.