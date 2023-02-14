‘American Idol’: Where Is Season 20 Winner Noah Thompson Now?

Last year, shy country boy Noah Thompson reluctantly auditioned for American Idol after his best friend forced him to show off his voice to the world. The judges and many viewers instantly fell in love with Thompson for his incredible talent and humbleness. He went on to become the winner of American Idol Season 20, a moment that would change his life forever. Noah Thompson has been busy since its American Idol victory — here’s what he’s up to now, almost a year later.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 winner Noah Thompson | Eric McCandless/ABC

Does Noah Thompson have a record deal after ‘American Idol’?

Thompson’s Idol win earned him a record deal with BBR Music Group and BMG. He has released a handful of singles since signing with his label, including the song he wrote for Idol, “One Day Tonight,” and his country cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.” His third single, “Make You Rich,” arrived in October 2022. Thompson is currently promoting his next song, “She Gets It From Me,” which is available for pre-save/add.

In addition to releasing music, Thompson has been working closely with American Idol Season 20 runner-up HunterGirl, who landed her own record deal at the same label. The two embarked on an eight-city tour from October to December 2022.

Noah Thompson was nominated for a People’s Choice Award after ‘American Idol’

Such an honor to be nominated. @peopleschoice thank y’all so much for having me! pic.twitter.com/Wz14sHlBJf — Noah Thompson (@noahthompsonmu1) December 7, 2022

Thompson became a heartthrob in the eyes of many American Idol viewers, and his voice wowed everyone week after week. Judge Katy Perry even predicted from the start that Thompson would represent the American Dream. It’s not too surprising, then, that he was nominated for the People’s Choice Award for The Competition Contestant of 2022. Selma Blair ended up taking home the trophy for Dancing With the Stars, but Thompson said on Twitter (seen above) that it was “such an honor to be nominated.”

Noah Thompson reportedly moved to Nashville in January

Thompson’s hometown is Louisa, Kentucky. However, Country Swag reported that Thompson planned to move to Nashville for his music career in January 2023. In another interview with Music Mayhem, Thompson admitted it was HunterGirl’s idea for him to move to Nashville.

“She really wants me to move to Nashville. I definitely took that into consideration because that’s where country music is, right there. It’s definitely a thought,” he explained. “I’m so used to my little hometown though, it’s almost going to be hard to leave. But to do this, what I’m wanting to, what I’m shooting for, that’s the risk you got to take.”

Are Noah Thompson and Angel Dixon still together?

Thompson’s biggest inspirations during his time on American Idol were his girlfriend, Angel Dixon, and their young son, Walker. However, rumors have swirled in recent months that Thompson and Dixon broke up. At the same time, many fans thought Thompson began dating HunterGirl because of how close they had gotten. Thompson denied all the rumors in an August 2022 interview with Taste of Country.

“The only thing that bothers me is people talking about, like, Hunter,” he said. “We had our trailers side-by-side. That’s not something we picked. We became close, man. … She was just kind of there for me and I was there for her. We just became best friends, man. … I love Hunter to death. But we are not together, [by] no means.”

Thompson even revealed that HunterGirl gets along great with his girlfriend.

“They’re good friends. Angel, once Angel flew down here, Hunter and Angel talked,” he added. “They’re good friends. People just need to quit. Nobody has done a single thing.”

American Idol returns with season 21 on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.