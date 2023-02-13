‘American Idol’: What Is Season 20 Runner-Up HunterGirl Doing Now?

Last May, Hunter Wolkonowski, a.k.a. HunterGirl, took home the second-place win on American Idol Season 20. The Winchester, Tennessee, country singer was runner-up to Noah Thompson, another country musician from West Virginia. But even though HunterGirl didn’t end the season with the most votes, she’s still winning at her career post-American Idol. Here’s what HunterGirl is up to now, including shows with her fellow American Idol finalist and new music.

HunterGirl performs on ‘American Idol’ Season 20.’ | Eric McCandless/ABC

HunterGirl was a platinum ticket holder on ‘American Idol’ Season 20

When HunterGirl auditioned for American Idol in Nashville, the judges and many fans fell in love with her big voice and big heart. She revealed that she’s released her own music in the past and helped veterans in music therapy by transforming their stories into songs.

HunterGirl, 23 at the time, auditioned with an acoustic guitar rendition of Rascal Flatts’ “Riot.” Luke Bryan loved her right away, showing off goosebumps on his arm as she sang. After her performance, he ran laps around HunterGirl, happy to have found an authentic country sound.

At first, HunterGirl was awarded a standard golden ticket to Hollywood. However, Bryan later invited her to perform at his Nashville bar. He and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie surprised HunterGirl with a platinum ticket, allowing her to skip the first round of Hollywood Week. She went on to be the only platinum ticket winner to make it to the finale. (Kenedi Anderson dropped out in the Top 24 and Jay Copeland was eliminated in the Top 7.)

In the end, the competition was incredibly close between Thompson and HunterGirl. Thompson won the grand prize record deal, but there was a surprise waiting for HunterGirl, too.

Did HunterGirl get a record deal?

Thompson’s American Idol win earned him a record deal with BBR Music Group and BMG. However, the label was so impressed by HunterGirl’s single on the show, “Red Bird,” that they signed her, too.

“I actually got to meet them whenever we were recording in LA,” HunterGirl told Parade. “I didn’t even know who I was talking to. You know, I talk to everybody. They actually came in and listened to ‘Red Bird,’ and then later on after the show, I met them in Nashville. And so, everything happened, and it was amazing. I’ve wanted a record deal since I was a little girl.”

In October, HunterGirl released her first single under the label: “Hometown Out of Me.” She also embarked on a co-headlining tour with Thompson in eight different cities from Oct. 27 to Dec. 2.

HunterGirl revealed to Parade that she’s “been writing a lot” since her Idol days ended. She said she hoped to release another single, followed by an album or EP.

“That’s where I get to talk about everything I’m going through, and so there’s a lot of new songs coming y’alls way very soon. I’m playing a lot of shows throughout the end of this year,” she added. “I just got to open for Justin Moore and Pam Tillis. So [in 2023], I’m so excited to see what happens show-wise and music-wise, but just know that there’s a lot of stuff coming y’alls way soon.”

Are Noah Thompson and HunterGirl together after ‘American Idol’?

HunterGirl and Thompson became close during their time on American Idol. This sparked rumors that the two country singers were dating. However, both Thompson and HunterGirl have denied the rumors, saying they’re just best friends. Thompson is still with his girlfriend, Angel Dixon, with whom he shares a son named Walker.

“People are always going to say something. Being on TV, I never thought I’d be on TV, it’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, everybody’s saying something.’ I was just lucky to have a season where I had so many friends,” HunterGirl told Parade. “It’s so different than what you think it is whenever you’re watching it, because we were all just so close. I’m lucky to have a friend that understands what everybody’s going through.”

American Idol returns for season 21 on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.