‘American Idol’ Season 20’s Kelsie Dolin: Where Is She Now?

Fans of American Idol likely remember Kelsie Dolin, the Boone County, West Virginia teen who made everyone cry last season with her shy yet lovely voice. Many viewers were devastated when Kelsie didn’t make it to the Top 24, even though she had shown incredible growth in Hollywood. Now that another season of American Idol is about to begin, where is Kelsie Dolin today? Read on to learn about the teen’s life post-Idol, including becoming a mother.

How far did Kelsie Dolin go on ‘American Idol’?

Kelsie brought Lionel Richie to tears with her audition for American Idol Season 20. The soft-spoken, then-18-year-old revealed that she had never sung in public before due to stage fright. But when she opened up to sing to Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece,” her raw talent was clear. Katy Perry wanted to hear more from Kelsie, so the teen sang Adele’s “When We Were Young” and belted high notes with ease.

American Idol viewers instantly fell in love with Kelsie’s “diamond in the rough” voice and her adorable giggle. Everyone was rooting for her, even her fellow contestants, as she fought stage fright again during Hollywood Week. After her performance in the Showstopper round, the judges knew Kelsie got what she came for: confidence in herself and her voice. She didn’t advance to American Idol Season 20’s Top 24, but she wasn’t disappointed.

“I think American Idol changed my life,” Kelsie said on the show. “I think the Kelsie before American Idol was very closed up and shy and beat herself down. I’m just grateful. I want people who might not believe in themselves to know that if you just take a little step, it don’t even have to be great big, that you can do anything you want to.”

What is Kelsie Dolin up to now?

Shortly after her run on American Idol ended, Kelsie revealed that she was pregnant with a baby boy. She never confirmed if she knew she was pregnant on the show, but many fans assumed as much when Kelsie posted a photo on Instagram of a onesie that said, “American Idol: I made it to Hollywood too!”

Kelsie gave birth to her son, Carter Lee James Dolin, on Aug. 10, and she took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Y’all meet Carter Lee James Dolin!! He is so beautiful,” she wrote. “So thankful for a healthy baby and a smooth delivery! Will be posting more soon!!! Love you guys!!”

Since then, Dolin has continued to post photos of her son as he grows up. In January, she shared a video with clips of Carter when he was a newborn versus now, just before turning six months old.

Kelsie Dolin has continued to share her voice after ‘American Idol’

Even though she has a son now, Kelsie hasn’t forgotten about singing. She has been posting plenty of covers on Instagram, once again showcasing the confidence she found on American Idol. Many fans have encouraged Kelsie to try out for the singing competition again, but she hasn’t said anything about another audition.

American Idol Season 21 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Perhaps another shy voice like Kelsie Dolin will have the chance to blossom.