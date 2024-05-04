A celebrity psychic is sharing what they see in store for the Duchess of Sussex over the next few months and why it won't be an "easy" year for her.

After a disastrous 2023 in which Meghan Markle was mocked on TV, dropped from Spotify, publicly called a “f******* grifter,” and landed on the Biggest Losers of the year list, the duchess has worked to reinvent herself. She launched a new lifestyle brand and is reportedly working on a Netflix cooking and gardening show.

The former Suits star and her husband also noticed that some were fatigued with all their talk about the royal family, so they vowed not to speak about their issues with Prince Harry’s relatives anymore. But according to a celebrity psychic, Meghan won’t be able to escape her own family drama so easily, and that will “haunt” her for years to come.

Psychic says family drama will ‘haunt’ Meghan

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years, giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and TalkSPORT radio to name a few.

In 2023, she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement” the following year. And even before the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was made public, Honigman hinted that the king would have an “extended medical leave” and that Prince William would have to take on more responsibilities.

Meghan Markle meets members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Now, Honigman is sharing what she sees in store for Meghan in the coming months.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, she said: “Meghan’s family drama of years gone by is haunting her and she decides to explore some historic connections and see which of her estranged family members have mended their ways. It’s not an easy year emotionally and she’ll therefore change her circle of friends so that she’s surrounded with more support.”

Honigman added: “Throughout 2024 there’s an obvious struggle as she tries to identify who she is.”

The psychic’s prediction comes as news regarding the duchess’s family connections has been announced. In the coming days, Meghan is taking a trip to Nigeria where she plans to “discover her roots.”

Prince Harry faces ‘lull’ as he tries to become more ‘independent and successful’

Prince Harry competes during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge benefitting Sentebale at Grand Champions Polo Club | Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Sentebale

The psychic also gave her prediction for how things will go for Prince Harry over the next few months.

“There’s a bit of a lull before the busy summer,” Honigman said. “May is Harry’s one opportunity to kick back and read a book [or] catch up on some shows. Harry desires to be independent and successful this year. He spends 2024 coming up with new directions and contacts which can get him there — and it all comes together beautifully before the end of the year.”

In April, the Duke of Sussex began filming a documentary for Netflix about the sport of polo. No release date has been announced yet for that program.