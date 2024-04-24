Find out how the Duchess of Sussex accidently benefited her father-in-law, King Charles III, with the soft launch of her new lifestyle brand.

Since stepping down from her role as a working royal along with Prince Harry in 2020, Meghan Markle has been trying to carve out her new career path.

She became a podcast host, but Spotify canceled Archetypes after one season and pulled its multi-million deal with the Sussexes. A company executive then publicly called her and Harry “F****** grifters.” Then, when reports circulated that Meghan could strike a deal with Dior to model for the luxury brand, a rep for the fashion house quickly debunked those rumors. There was also talk that she may have some involvement in the new Suits reboot but that isn’t the case. And after rounding out 2023 in The Hollywood Reporter’s Biggest Losers List, the Duchess of Sussex has rebranded herself.

Harry’s wife has launched her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and has given fans a glimpse of her first product. But in doing so, she unintentionally gave her father-in-law, King Charles, a boost.

Meghan Markle and now-King Charles III speaking during the 2019 Commonwealth Day service | RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

First product Meghan unveiled from her new brand

Meghan’s brand is expected to feature a wide variety of home decor and kitchen products including decanters, napkin rings, cutlery, table linens, placemats, and napkins. American Riviera Orchard will also edibles like “jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, vegetable-based spreads, legume-based spreads, nut-based spreads, garlic-based spreads, sesame-based spreads, dairy-based spreads, nut butters, and fruit butters.” The first product Meghan has unveiled is her strawberry jam.

The duchess sent 50 jars to her friends and influencers who then advertised the jam on social media. They showcased the jam jars, which were numbered 1 through 50, gifted by Meghan in baskets with lemons.

But what the former actor didn’t count on is how her soft launch would affect similar products King Charles sells.

The duchess gave King Charles quite a bump in sales

Just hours after the Duchess of Sussex launched her jam, Highgrove Organic Strawberry Preserve sold out online. The monarch’s jam retails for £6.95 ($8.65 USD) and uses ingredients from his garden on the estate.

King Charles III laughing during a visit to the Turnbull & Asser shirt factory in Gloucester, England | Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Royal biographer Angela Levin spoke about that fact on GB News and questioned if all the ingredients really came from Meghan’s own garden.

“How many strawberries has she got?” Levin asked. “It’s not going to have thousands of people asking for jam, we won’t have it.”

The royal author claimed: “There was a thing [Meghan] was cross about. Jealous, really. King Charles brings in all the food and the jam from somewhere else. He doesn’t do it or get his staff to do it, of course not. They get all the material arriving and then they sell it.”

Levin added: “He gives all the money to charity, but all the money from this brand is for Meghan. People have thought, ‘If we are going to get jam, if that’s what is trendy, let’s get it from the King, not from Meghan.'”