While the past 12 months have been great for Taylor Swift, we can't say the same for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here's why the couple likely can't wait for 2023 to end.

It’s that time again when lists are released highlighting high-profile people who had one the best years of their careers and those who had a year they’d like to forget.

In 2023, some very famous names made the list of The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Biggest Winners.” They include Margot Robbie, Christopher Nolan, and of course Taylor Swift. Then, on the other side some of the year’s “Biggest Losers” include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex was hoping to form some sort of friendship with Swift. But when the musician was asked to be on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, she declined. Several outlets reported that despite the snub, Meghan was carefully watching Swift and how she conducts herself in public to get pointers in order to try and duplicate having that universal love the singer gets. However, this was not Meghan’s year and instead her popularity really took a hit, as did Prince Harry’s.

Here’s more on how the pop icon “won” in 2023 and how the Sussexes lost this year.

(L): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle onstage at Global Citizen Live Event | NDZ/Star Max/GC Images, (R): Taylor Swift poses on red carpet at Sundance Film Festival | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Swift made the ‘Biggest Winners of 2023’ list

The “Anti-Hero” artist made THR’s list after having a record-breaking year between her Eras Tour and her concert film of the same name. The tour has made over $4 billion, yes that’s a billion with a “b,” while the movie grossed more than $250 million. Swift also became Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year. Thanks to that success, her net worth is estimated to be around $800 million and is continuing to grow.

In addition, the songbird has a new man in her life as she’s dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

And on top of all that, Swift was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

Meghan and Harry are on the ‘Biggest Losers of 2023’ list

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for the cycling medal ceremony at the 6th Invictus Games | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Image

In the opposite category from Swift, Prince Harry and Meghan made the publication’s “Biggest Losers of 2023” list after the year they had.

It’s hard to argue that the Sussexes haven’t had a woeful 12 months. In December 2022, they released what THR called a “whiny” two-part Netflix documentary, followed by Harry’s “whiny” Spare memoir in January. Then in March, South Park didn’t hold back and savagely mocked the duo in an episode titled “World-Wide Privacy Tour.”

In May, the prince and his wife said they were involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” through New York City, a claim no one else would back up. In June, Spotify canceled Meghan’s podcast and ended its multi-million deal with the pair before a company executive labeled them “F****** grifters.” And in November, Family Guy became the lastest show to publicly mock the duke and duchess.

Perhaps the Sussexes will fare better in 2024.