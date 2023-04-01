5 Times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Roasted by Comedians

After stepping down from their roles within the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t stopped talking about the royal family. From countless interviews to their Netflix docuseries to Harry’s memoir, the duke and duchess’s decision to put so much out there has opened them up to criticism they never expected and given comedians plenty of material to run with.

Here are five times the Sussexes were the butt of jokes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony at Zuiderpark | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of Prince Harry’s ‘frozen todger’ admission

Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that he once had frostbite on his “todger.” The duke’s book details a time in 2011, just before Prince William’s wedding, when Harry got frostbite in his groin area after walking across the North Pole on a charity trip.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of the prince’s admission in a skit during his show.

EXCLUSIVE audio of Prince Harry at William & Kate’s royal wedding… #FrozenTodger pic.twitter.com/vjfFvLJ01i — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 7, 2023

Kimmel also took aim at the Duke of Sussex in other sketches including a reenactment of his alleged fight with William.

Seth Meyers’ ‘Back in my day’ segment’ about Harry’s book

Fellow late night talk show host Seth Meyers dedicated a whole segment to Harry and Meghan “breaking their silence.”

In the segment titled “Back in my day,” Meyers said: “Back in my day, Prince Harry wasn’t breaking his silence with a bombshell book about the royal family. Fiddlesticks! Back in my day, Prince Harry was breaking his silence with an Oprah interview, and then he broke his silence with a multi-part Netflix documentary, and the other day he broke his silence on 60 Minutes.

“In fact, as far back as anyone can remember, Prince Harry has been out there somewhere breaking his silence. I personally wish him the best. I hope he continues to live a long healthy life with his wife Meghan, living in privacy except to come out and break their silence one or two times a month until the end of time.”

Chis Rock calls out Meghan on his ‘Selective Outrage’ special

Instead of jumping on the Spare bandwagon of jokes, comedian Chris Rick went after Meghan for the allegations she made during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Rock lampooned Meghan’s racism claims that a royal allegedly asked “how dark” their baby’s skin would be.

“Oh, ‘they’re so racist, they’re so racist,’” Rock said mocking Meghan. “Some of that s*** she went through was not racism. It was just some in-law s*** … That’s not racist. Because even black people want to know how brown the baby’s going to be.”

Saturday Night Live’s ‘Weekend Update’ jabs

Saturday Night Live made some jokes at the Sussexes’ expense more than once during their “Weekend Update” segments hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost.

During one segment, Che and Jost were joined by other SNL cast members James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker who played two “British rappers” spoofing the royals and referencing Harry’s days at Eton College.

In another, Che joked that Meghan was being offered “$19 an hour” to attend King Charles’ coronation while a picture of the duchess dressed as a housekeeper was shown on the screen behind him.

South Park’s ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’ episode

But perhaps the harshest of all spoofs and jokes was South Park’s episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

In it the characters are called the “Prince and Princess of Canada,” but it was obvious who they were mocking. The Canadian prince and princess say they left their royal family for “privacy” while appearing on television shows and anywhere else they could to be seen. The prince even released a memoir called “Wahhh,” believed to be a shot at Harry’s book Spare.

One of the show’s main characters also used the phrase “dumb prince and his stupid wife” which became a popular hashtag on social media.