Pedro Pascal has become a household name thanks to projects like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us. But how much has his net worth increased after becoming one of Hollywood’s top stars?

Pedro Pascal’s current net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pascal is currently worth $10 million. It was a fortune that, on the surface, he seemed to accumulate relatively quickly after his breakthrough Game of Thrones role. But his rise to success was a long and slow process.

He’d already been a presence in Hollywood in the 90s, having done bit parts in small shows like Buffy and The Good Wife. There was a point where Pascal’s good friend Sarah Paulson even paid him personally to keep his acting aspirations alive.

It’s unclear how much he earned during his brief time on Game of Thrones. But the HBO series led Pascal to scoring the lead role in Netflix’s Narcos. The show lasted for three seasons. According to The Things, it’s speculated that Pascal made $2 million from the series.

He experienced more exposure and a huge salary bump thanks to his time on The Mandalorian. It was reported that he made $400,000 – $500,000 per episode in the show’s third season. But his Mandalorian earnings were exceeded by his Last of Us salary, which saw Pascal walk away with $6 million.

Pascal’s net worth should only grow from here. He has a second season of The Last of Us coming up, which may see a slight increase in his salary.

He also might be the new face of Marvel after being cast in the Fantastic Four. It’s unclear what his base salary is for the feature, but the Marvel franchise is known to treat stars very well if they stick around. Robert Downey Jr., for instance, is worth $300 million, and that’s in large part due to his run as Iron Man. If Marvel returns to its glory days, Pascal might end up topping the Forbes list in a few years’ time just like his predecessor.

Pedro Pascal revealed that ‘Buffy the Vampire’ saved him

Buffy might’ve been one of the most important projects that Pascal’s ever been a part of. He was only on the show for one episode, but that one episode had major implications going forward.

Recently, he talked about his time on the show at the Sag Awards. There, Pascal saw his career reach another high after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the ceremony, Pascal reflected on how Buffy might’ve paved the way for his journey to the Sag stage.

“We’re talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting a surgery, paying my rent when I had less than $7 in my account, and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day, and literally is the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up,” he said.

Pedro Pascal’s success didn’t happen the way he envisioned it in his head

Pascal belongs to a long list of stars like Viola Davis and Samuel L. Jackson who found great success in their 40s. Although his dream paid off in a big way, there were times he came close to walking away from acting for good. In an interview with Esquire, Pascal imagined he’d achieve his goals at a much earlier time. So when he didn’t, it was very discouraging.

“My vision of it was that if I didn’t have some major exposure by the time I was twenty-nine years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go,” he said.