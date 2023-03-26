Pedro Pascal’s Favorite Day on the Set of ‘Game of Thrones’ Included Charles Dance, a ‘Naked Woman’ and Words With Friends

Pedro Pascal is really crushing it. He’s not only playing Joel Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us, but he’s also back as everyone’s favorite Din Djarin in Disney’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. And while he’s been on TV for a while, it was his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones that really put him on the map.

Many fans will remember Pascal for his character’s epic fight with Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), but the actor’s favorite day on the set of HBO’s hit fantasy actually included Charles Dance, a naked woman, and a low-key game of Words With Friends.

Pedro Pascal | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Pedro Pascal recalls his favorite day on the set of ‘Game of Thrones’

Prior to battling mushroom zombies in The Last of Us, Pascal portrayed the charismatic Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones, a role that involved a gruesome encounter with Gregor Clegane.

The scene is easily one of the most memorable in the history of the show, but it wasn’t a part of Pascal’s favorite day on set. In a previous interview posted on Tik Tok, Pascal revealed that his most unforgettable moment on Game of Thrones was the day they shot an orgy scene.

“Yeah I have many. I’ll pick one. Shooting an orgy that gets interrupted by Charles…that was one of my favorite days on set,” he shared.

Pascal went on to say that one of the actors in the scene refused to wear her robe as they waited for shooting to continue. Pascal’s co-star, Dance, had a very difficult time reading a newspaper next to the naked woman, which provided everyone with some comic relief, all while Pascal was trying to play Words With Friends with co-creator David Benioff.

“Charles, a naked woman, David Benioff, Words With Friends, Game of Thrones,” he added.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star opens up about his brutal eye-gouging scene

Many fans were saddened when Pascal’s character was given a gruesome ending on Game of Thrones. But for The Last of Us star, shooting his eye-gouging scene with The Mountain was in fact very “relaxing.”

According to CNN, Pascal recently opened up about his iconic scene during an appearance on the show, Hot Ones. Pascal recalls the barbaric scene as “the most enjoyable part of the day,” despite its violent nature.

“It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. He’s over me and he puts his thumbs into my eyes and they’ve got tubing through his body into his forearms to his thumbs just pumping this cool blood,” he revealed, noting that Björnsson was “the gentlest guy ever.”

Pascal found a silver lining in the scene’s fake blood, which he described as having a cooling sensation. He went on to explain that when it was splattered all over his face, it had a therapeutic effect that allowed him to drift off into a deep sleep.

The Mandalorian star then joked about how he might use fake blood as a sleeping aid as he is “not a very good sleeper.”

Pedro Pascal dislikes this frequent fan question more than any other

Between his time on Game of Thrones and starring in hit shows like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal has pretty much become a household name. But when it comes to interacting with fans in public, the actor admitted that there is one request he doesn’t like answering.

Pascal recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show where he discussed how there are places he won’t go with fans. In particular, he believes it is a little odd whenever a fan asks him to do a Mando impression for their kiddos.

“People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice. It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life,” Pascal revealed.

Pascal noted that he thoroughly enjoys interacting with fans, though he is still figuring out how to deal with all the fame that comes from being a part of the Star Wars universe.

HBO recently released the season 1 finale of The Last of Us, while season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently underway on Disney+.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO Max.